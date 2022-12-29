Kaytlin Yachim knows the power an educator can have. Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, she remembers the influential teachers who challenged her when she didn’t believe in herself.
“They showed me that I was capable and worthy. What’s more, their classes were exciting for me, because we were able to read and discuss contemporary literature,” she recalled. “As a high school student, this was something I never experienced in my earlier years. I thought English class was boring in previous years, but I learned that it could be so much more engaging. Ultimately, I wanted to be the English teacher that inspired others and breathed fresh life into literature.”
It is Yachim’s 11th year as an educator. She holds several degrees and certifications, including a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, with an emphasis on reading education. She is also a certified K-12 reading specialist. Yachim teaches sophomore English at Mt. Juliet High School.
“I love being able to facilitate authentic discussion in the classroom. When we are talking about the texts we are reading, we are talking about so much more; we are exploring real-world issues, challenging one another’s viewpoints and considering new perspectives. I love listening to my students work together to navigate topics that promote deeper, critical thinking,” she shared.
Yachim and her longtime boyfriend, Nick Appleby, recently bought a home, which has allowed her to partake in some DIY projects.
“In my spare time, my favorite thing to do is unwind and relax with a good book tea and my cats,” she said, adding their names are Merrell and Merlot.
She named her mother, Donna, as a woman she admires.
“She is, undoubtedly, the most resilient woman I know. When my father passed away unexpectedly in 2012, her entire world was flipped upside down. She has met many challenges and somehow overcomes all of them with such grace, positivity, and strength,” Yachim said. “I wish to be as resilient as my mother someday. Every time I face a challenge in my life, I pause, take a breath, and think about how my mother would react. Additionally, she treats everyone with so much respect and looks for the good in everyone and in every situation. She always looks for that silver lining. Simply put, I am the woman I am today because of her.”