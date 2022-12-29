Yachim

Kaytlin Yachim knows the power an educator can have. Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, she remembers the influential teachers who challenged her when she didn’t believe in herself.

“They showed me that I was capable and worthy. What’s more, their classes were exciting for me, because we were able to read and discuss contemporary literature,” she recalled. “As a high school student, this was something I never experienced in my earlier years. I thought English class was boring in previous years, but I learned that it could be so much more engaging. Ultimately, I wanted to be the English teacher that inspired others and breathed fresh life into literature.”

