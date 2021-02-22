LEBANON FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
The church will have in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (masks to be worn). Call to reserve a seat at (615) 444-3315. Anyone may still worship online at those times. Livestreaming for both services is available on the Facebook page (facebook.com/fumclebanon).
The church’s non-perishables food pantry remains open with curbside service for those in need, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9-11 a.m.
The church is located at 415 West Main St. in Lebanon. Church office: (615) 444-3315. Website is www.lebanonfumc.com.
COLLEGE HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST
Services will be held at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Worship Center and online at www.collegehills.org (early service only). Bible classes for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. At 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. there will be a radio message at www.wantfm.com. The church is located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
SHOP SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
On Sunday, Small Bible Group Study will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and also will be shown on Facebook Live. Bible Study for children and adults will be Wednesdays at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided on Sundays and Wednesdays for ages infant-3. The church is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
MAPLE HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
Worship services begin at 9 a.m. followed by Bible classes for all ages at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 102 Maple Hill Rd. next to Publix in Lebanon.
MT. OLIVET BAPTIST CHURCH
The winter sermon series “Roots” continues this week. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and broadcast in the Family Life Center on Facebook (www.mtolivetbaptist.com/live). The “Closet of Hope” food pantry, coat closet and diaper bin is open the third Wednesday of each month from 4:30-5:15 p.m. The church is located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Rd. in Mt. Juliet.
JOY CHURCH
The food pantry is open every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday 1-4 p.m. Call the church office for information at (615) 773-5252. The church is located at 10085 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet (church entrance is on Benders Ferry Road).
