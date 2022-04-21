Ongoing attempts to derail Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency timbering projects, plus a political ploy to divert Agency-generated revenue into state coffers, threaten the TWRA’s long legacy of successful wildlife management and public service.
Some self-proclaimed environmentalists recently halted a TWRA timber harvest on the Bridgestone Wildlife Management Area in White County, and a similar battle is brewing on the Catoosa WMA in Cumberland and Morgan counties.
In another challenge to the Agency, Maury County officials considered trying to seize control of 12,000 acres of the in-county Yanahi WMA, but reconsidered – for now.
Most threatening of all: a state legislator has proposed diverting TWRA timber revenue into state coffers, setting a precedent that could effectively de-fund the Agency.
Timber revenue generates about $900,000 a year for the TWRA. With federal matching funds, it amounts to millions of vital dollars.
The TWRA receives no state funding. It operates on revenue it generates.
If its timber revenue is diverted into the state’s general fund, what might be diverted next? The TWRA’s boat-registration revenue? It’s hunting/fishing license revenue?
Such a loss would spell fiscal disaster for the Agency.
The TWRA could be facing its greatest challenge since its founding in 1949 as the Tennessee Game & Fish Commission. It was issued a mandate to manage the state’s wildlife, habitat and related natural resources, which it has done successfully for decades.
Timbering opponents claim logging adversely impacts public use of WMAs, and damages the environment. However, the vast majority of WMA forests remain untouched by selective timbering, including almost all of Bridgestone and Catoosa.
The relatively few acres cleared creates a more eco-diverse environment for flora and fauna. Grasslands appeal to birds and wildlife that don’t thrive in dense woodlands. Clearings likewise benefit plant species that require more sunlight.
For centuries, Native Americans burned swaths of forests to create habitat suited for deer, elk, buffalo, turkeys and small game.
Where do most modern-day hunters hunt? They hunt around fields and other clearings conducive to wild game. Many hunters create “food plots” -- cultivated forest clearings.
If the Agency were stripped of substantial revenue, it would have to compensate by increasing user fees such as hunting/fishing licenses and boat registrations. Either that, or eliminate its costly land-acquisition program and free public services such as water safety patrols, hunter-education programs and water rescue and recovery.
For over a half-century the TWRA has been a national, and even international, model for management of wildlife resources. It restored the state’s once-rare deer, turkeys and elk to create a billion-dollar hunting industry, established a boating safety & enforcement division, purchased and preserved thousands of acres of land for public use, and invests millions of dollars protecting and propagating non-game species from eagles and egrets to songbirds and salamanders.
The TWRA has done all that without costing taxpayers a cent. Now it could face a fight for survival.