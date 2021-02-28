Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program, a free virtual workshop conducted by Wilson County Extension, will be offered every Tuesday from March 9-April 13 from 1-3 p.m. The program is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes. Register by Monday, March 8 at tiny.utk.edu/TakeCharge2021. For information, contact Shelly Barnes at sphill24@utk.edu or (615) 444-9584 ext. 105.
The 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half-Marathon will be postponed until the fall because of the pandemic, race organizers announced. The race had been scheduled for April 24-25. Because Nissan Stadium is a key venue for the event, the new race date is dependent on the Tennessee Titans home schedule and the date will be confirmed after the NFL schedule is announced.
The 120th Spring Outing benefiting Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be a virtual event on Wednesday, May 19 at noon. Clifton Truman Daniel, the eldest grandson of President Harry S. Truman, is scheduled to be the speaker. Tickets are available at thehermitage.com/springouting.
Cedar Seniors Drive-Through Lunches are available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 226 University Avenue (across from Cumberland University) in Lebanon. The cost for a meal is $3 (Monday-Thursday) and $5 (Friday). Meals should be ordered by 11 a.m. each day. Call (615) 444-0829 for the daily menu. Annual membership for Cedar Seniors is $10 for people ages 50 and older.
Tennessee State Parks have partnered with Arrive Outdoors to rent equipment for hiking, backpacking, camping, winter recreation and other outdoor activities. Arrive Outdoors ships gear via FedEx to any viable address, including participating Walgreens, hotels and vacation rentals. The company does not ship directly to state parks. To return equipment, use the packaging the gear arrives in, adhere the free return label, and drop off at any FedEx or Walgreens location. For information go to https://tnstateparks.com/.
