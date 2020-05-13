The votes have been tallied and the results are in! Congratulations to all of our finalists in the 2020 Wilson County Main Street Awards. The top 3 finalists in each category were selected by votes from our readers, naming each as one of Wilson County's favorite local businesses, people, places and events in four groups; Community - Flavor - Retail - Services.
The groups, categories and top finalists are are listed in alphabetical order, not place order. Due to continuing social distancing requirements, our annual awards presentation will be live streamed virtually from our Facebook page on June 4th at 8:30 AM. Please join us and share the event with your friends and family.
If you know someone on the list, be sure to congratulate them and let them know they are a finalist. If you are a finalist, we would love to hear from you directly. Please provide us with your email address to receive more details to come on the 2020 Virtual Awards event or contact Christina Nunn at cnunn@mainstreetmediatn or Jennie Slowey at jslowey@mainstreetmediatn.com for more details.