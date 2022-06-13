Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. Record high temperatures expected. High 98F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...Late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 92°
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 88°
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 87°
Visibility: 9 mi
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 85°
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Heat Index: 84°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 82°
Humidity: 89%
Heat Index: 86°
Humidity: 79%
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 2 Low
Will Lancaster, with Loud 'N' Obnoxious Cruzers shows off his ride last Saturday at the Redneck Rumble event at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
Some of the cars on display last Saturday at the Redneck Rumble event at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
Some of the cars on display at last Saturday the Redneck Rumble event at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
Art Mayer of Sparta poses with his antique gear last Saturday at the Redneck Rumble event at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
