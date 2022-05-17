A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: SSE @ 1 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 0 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Wind: ESE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
Wind: SE @ 2 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
The Wilson Post is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of Wilson County Schools’ five high schools.
The Wilson Post
