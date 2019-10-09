Veteran Christian moviemaker Dave Christiano views success by a different tape measure — not by box-office dollars but by his film’s faithfulness to the message.
“I don’t use money as a gauge for success. I’m into quality of the message,” said Christiano, who has produced 18 films with his twin brother, Rich, since 1986.
The self-taught movie maker has lived in the Lebanon area for five years. He and his brother handle every aspect of their films from writing scripts and directing to editing and distributing and are driven by a Biblical calling.
“I’m concerned about message and quality. The main thing I’m concerned with is the script. With a Christian message you’ve got to be right. So many faith-based movies are wishful-thinking, spiritual fantasies, but they are not correct Bible. Our big deal is to have a movie that has a direct message from Christ. Our films are going to have the gospel in them,” said Christiano.
His new film, “The Perfect Race,” stars Allee-Sutton Hethcoat reprising her role as Coach Courtney Smith-Donnelly from 2016’s “Remember the Goal.” The plot follows the coach who goes from mentoring a high school cross-country team to guiding a female athlete at a small Christian college in her quest to win a national title in the 800-meter run. The coach’s training methods and teachings about competition and life line up with the concept that in order to win you first have to lose.
“The Perfect Race” makes its debut at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Regal Opry Mills and will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Regal Providence in Mt. Juliet. Lead actor Hethcoat will meet and greet fans at the Monday event at 5:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
Christiano knows about running good races.
“I ran cross country in high school and college. My cross-country movie, ‘Remember the Goal,’ is 100 percent authentic, and ‘The Perfect Race’ is about track. I ran track in high school and coached in North Carolina. Those are two sports that I know very well, and I’m going to do a third movie about golf, another sport I know well,” he said.
Christiano filmed “The Perfect Race” on the Tennessee State University and Harpeth Hall School tracks in Nashville. Other scenes were shot at Music City Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet and at a local real estate office.
The cast, all professionals, were mostly Nashville actors with a few from Atlanta, while the director brought in Clarence Gilyard of “Matlock,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Left Behind” trilogy fame from Nevada.
About the new movie he explained, “Something I’ve always wanted to do is take a character we’ve created and do a second film with the same character. So we took the coach character from ‘Remember the Goal’ and did a totally new story with it. It’s not a sequel. A person does not have to see the first to watch the second, but if you have seen the first, you are going to identify with her.”
As for lead actress Hethcoat, Christiano says, “She is a wonderful young lady and very intelligent. We have people coming in from eight states for the premiere. One reason for that is because they liked her from the first film.”
Born and raised in Franklin, Hethcoat was Miss Tennessee USA 2017. A product of Belmont University, she graduated from the Nashville School of Law in 2017 and passed the bar in 2018. Between acting roles, she practices law.
About her back-to-back appearances as the track and now cross-country coach, Hethcoat said, “When Dave and I did ‘Remember the Goal’ four years ago, he originally had approached me with a role written for a man. He said, ‘Why don’t you just try reading this?’
“I wanted to play it because it was a woman in a leadership role, and I would get to work with other girls, and the message is not one an actor often gets to be part of with content that you and your entire family could enjoy and go see in a theater. … Because it has such a great message is initially what attracted me.
“Dave approached me about doing a follow-up film. Our film crew is kind of like a family, and I couldn’t wait to work together again, and the second script is really great and offered something different from the first film. It’s a transition from the girls in high school. Now I’m coaching college, so it was a chance to grow up with our audience and create something again that inspires people and make them want to share it with other people and share the message in a way that is approachable.
“My hope is that we have the same effect as the first film. Almost every week I get messages from somebody who has seen ‘Remember the Goal’ telling me how it has helped them and that they use the (First Corinthians) 10:31 slogan (So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God) .”
Meanwhile, Christiano has more plans on the drawing board for his favorite actor
“At the premiere I plan to announce our next two projects, and both will have Allee-Sutton. She’s fulfilled one dream of shooting two films with the same character, and we’re going to do a third,” he said.
“The other thing I want to do is take an actress I’ve worked with and create a new character, kind of like Sylvester Stallone did with Rambo and Rocky. That’s what I’m doing with Allee-Sutton. She’s going to play an attorney and ballroom dancer. I started taking ballroom dancing last December, and it’s changed my life. I’ve learned a lot about life from ballroom and am going to put that in the film and show how it relates to Christian life and the church.”
Christiano was born and grew up in Waterloo, N.Y., a village of 5,000 in the western part of the state, where he and Rich enjoyed going to the theater.
“My brother and I loved movies and tried to think of ideas for movies. That is how all this started,” he recalled. “My perspective changed when I became a Christian, and I started going to churches and sharing my ‘Hollywood Rules’ message. The premise is this: Should Christians be watching films that curse the name of the Lord, have nudity and foul language? It's a fair question.
“The movies my brother and I make are all going to have a message for Christ and not come in with a prosperity gospel. Christian life for me is hard. The film industry is a very different industry. Streaming has really made it difficult to make a living. This is why we were doing single-night theater showings and church rentals on our new films. Our older films are still for sale on DVD, but we do not sell our new films,” he said.
The pair dipped their toes into the movie business in 1977, driving across the U.S. to Hollywood so that Rich could pitch an original script.
“We were 19 years old and met up with Max Baer of ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ fame. My brother has written what we believe was a good script and took it to Baer’s script reader. She liked it, and Baer made my brother an offer, but my brother did not sign. Baer wanted to add unnecessary elements,” said Dave.
“I look back. It’s just the sovereignty of God. Baer would like to have made the film, but both of us had become Christians so the direction of our lives changed. So, we do films with a Christian message. We’ve been in the Christian film industry 34 years. We’ve seen all the changes in the industry.”
Asked what the biggest transformation has been, he answered, “The distribution of films has really changed. When I first started, it was all church rental, then home video and now streaming, but streaming doesn’t pay anything. l can’t make a living. That’s why all the music artists are out there touring. In essence we’re taking our movies on the road. It’s discouraging really.”
Christiano said he became a Christian in 1979 at Arkansas State University after a girlfriend shared the gospel with him. “This changed the whole direction of my life,” he said. Fourteen months later, his brother, Rich, also professed his faith in Christ.
Earning a bachelor’s degree in radio and TV and a master’s in mass communications, Dave began teaching broadcasting at San Antonio Junior College in 1983 and studied filmmaking. He cut his teeth using a 16-milimeter Bolex camera shooting silent film.
Two years later, he wrote, produced and directed his first film, “The Daylight Zone,” a Christian version of the classic “Twilight Zone” TV series. Brother Rich co-financed the 26-minute film, which was shot on 16-millimeter film, and the two released it beneath the Christiano Brothers Films banner in the spring of 1986. From their office in Jonesboro, Ark., they distributed it across the U.S. and selected parts of the world where it was seen by church groups, Christian schools and camps.
They work full time filmmaking, with Rich working out of Orange County, Calif., doing their own distribution and booking theaters and churches.
“We take our films into selected theaters where we can presell tickets. We do church rentals, and eventually we will do DVDs and then streaming, but we need to make our money back through single-night showings and at churches,” he said of the business.
Over the course of his career, Dave and Rich have directed such stars of film and TV as Gavin MacLeod, Sean Astin, Harry Anderson, Patty Duke, Michael Gross, Loretta Switt and Clint Howard.
“The reason I tried to cast some of those name actors is that it helps sell the film. All of them were great. I’ve never had a problem ever with an actor. Actors loved to act, and I liked everybody I worked with,” he said.
Also of note in his career is the half-hour TV series, “7th Street Theater,” that premiered in 2007 and ran for three season and 64 episodes on several Christian networks and continues to do so.
“It was the first ever prime-time Christian drama series in the history of broadcasting. I shot in North Carolina and we built all the sets in a warehouse. That was an awesome project, a labor of love. We won’t do any more episodes,” he said.
Christiano relocated here in 2014 because his daughter wanted to go to college in Middle Tennessee.
“For a guy doing Christian films this is the best place. There are a lot of good people here,” said the filmmaker, who continues his craft at a good pace.
SEE THE MOVIE
“The Perfect Race” premieres at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the Regal Opry Mills and also will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Regal Providence in Mt. Juliet. Lead actor Allee-Sutton Hethcoat will greet fans at the Monday event at 5:30 p.m. in the theater lobby and at 6 p.m. at the Tuesday event. Tickets are $12. To order, go to fiveandtwopictures.com and click on The Perfect Race.