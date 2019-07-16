It was a slow go last Sunday night as the original Cracker Barrel restaurant building is moved from its Highway 109 location. The new site for the building will be in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair. The wide-load is seen passing the Tuckers Gap Meadows subdivision on Leeville Pike at 11:30 p.m. Workmen can be seen riding on top to watch for any obstacles.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cyclist hit by car
- LOCAL GOLF -- Five Oaks CC sold
- Citizen plans suit against city claiming law violations
- Dr. Angle takes charge at Mt. Juliet Middle
- PREP SPORTS -- Purvis moves to Watertown
- STATE CHAMPS -- Lebanon 10, Savannah 3
- Woman of Wilson: Dalila Cantrell
- New contract fight leaves viewers without ABC, CW
- Trump adjusts Medicare to help rural hospitals stay open
- A fierce bond