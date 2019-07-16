Cracker Barrel to Go 1

It was a slow go last Sunday night as the original Cracker Barrel restaurant building is moved from its Highway 109 location. The new site for the building will be in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair. The wide-load is seen passing the Tuckers Gap Meadows subdivision on Leeville Pike at 11:30 p.m. Workmen can be seen riding on top to watch for any obstacles.

