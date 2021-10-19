If you saw Rik Roberts in a police uniform, complete with badge, gun and bullet, you might think he was Barney Fife reborn.
Roberts likely would tell you to nip that notion in the bud and inform you that there is only one true Deputy Fife. That would be the character originated by Don Knotts in the hit 1960s sitcom, “The Andy Griffith Show,” a role that garnered the actor five Emmy Awards.
However, these days, Roberts, who has hung his hat in Mt. Juliet the past 14 years, may be as close as one can get to impersonating the cocky little lawman. For that reason, he was the first person the writer and producers of the film, “Mayberry Man,” asked to portray their Mayberry deputy and offered him third billing. How could he refuse?
“Mayberry Man” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The plot centers on an arrogant movie star who is busted for speeding in a small Southern town and sentenced to attend Mayberry Fest: a weeklong festival celebrating “The Andy Griffith Show.” (The family comedy-drama is approved for all ages by the Dove Foundation.)
Comedian and speaker Roberts focuses on offering 100 percent clean comedy. He served as the Christian Comedy Association’s president in 2017-2018, and he has been the warm-up comedian for the TV show, “Huckabee,” since 2017.
Born and raised in Versailles, Ky., Roberts, 53, described his childhood as a Southern Baptist upbringing where he was taught to respect hard work and other people.
“When I was a kid, we were only allowed to watch three or four shows: ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ ‘The Waltons’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ was my favorite for sure,” he recalled.
“What makes it lasting is that it focused totally on relationships and that is still the key. When you watch it today, it still resonates. … Everybody can still identify with somebody in an episode. I think we’re all Barney Fife at some point in our lives and think that we’re smarter than we are.”
‘Mayberry’ connections
Roberts became involved in “Mayberry Man” last fall when he received a phone call from the film’s writer and director, Stark Howell.
“I thought the script was very well written. I didn’t understand its depth until I watched the movie a third or fourth time. In no way was it trying to remake ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ at all,” said Roberts.
The film was shot for two weeks in September 2020 in Danville, Ind., which was hosting an annual Mayberry Days event, and for one week in Andy Griffith’s hometown of Mount Airy, N.C.
The creative forces behind the movie for the most part were children of actors who appeared in the original TV series. Writer-director Stark Howell and his brother, producer Cort Howell, are the sons of Hoke Howell, who played the husband of Charlene Darling. Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, is an executive producer, and Gregory Schell, son of Ronnie Schell (who played Duke Slater in “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.), is a co-producer. And Don Knotts’ daughter, Karen, has a small role in the film.
Roberts and co-star Allan Newsome, a superb Floyd the barber impersonator, will meet folks coming to “Mayberry Man” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.
Roberts estimated there were five other Barney Fife impersonators, but he is the only who works full time doing stand-up comedy. He regrets that he never met Don Knotts in the flesh but came oh-so-close.
“I saw the back of his head,” he reminisced. “I found out he was doing a book signing at Universal Studios in Florida. I drove to Orlando, and as soon as I got there and opened the door, they were closing the door on the other side of the room as he walked out.”
The funny bones
Roberts did farm work during his high school and college years, working in tobacco fields, driving tractors and caring for the grounds on a thoroughbred horse farm. Less than a year after graduating from Bethany College in 1990 with a degree in journalism and communications, he set his hat on a comedy career. At 22 he got his first paying job telling jokes at a seafood buffet in Ohio.
“The guy who booked it paid a dollar a minute and told me, ‘Don’t talk longer than 100 minutes.’ I only had six minutes of jokes and I spoke 100 minutes, so I made $100 for just talking.”
It was in Columbus, Ohio, where he really began applying his skills as a touring member of Midwest Comedy Tool and Die. By 1995, he was headlining comedy clubs across the nation and after 10 years on the road was averaging 350-plus shows a year. It also was with that improv comedy troupe one night that he discovered the “Barney” within.
“There was one scene that required a parody of ‘The Liars Club.’ You had to be a celebrity to be in the scene. I looked in the prop box and saw a hat that sort looked like a policeman’s hat and put it on and came out one night as Barney Fife, and it got the biggest reaction of the whole night. I thought there might be something there. I watched a lot of ‘Andy Griffith’ episodes.”
The result has been multiple gigs appearing as the Mayberry deputy, a gift that keeps on giving.
“What I do now is 70 percent a straight-ahead comedy show. Fifteen percent of the time I do motivational speeches, and I have one called the Mayberry Method where I kick off entering the room as Barney Fife and then give them a corporate message, and the other 15 percent I work as a Barney Fife impersonator at trade shows or festivals or fairs.”
Roberts moved to Nashville in 1999 to focus on presenting clean comedy to groups, churches and corporate clients. In 2002, he started The School of Laughs, a series of classes and workshops designed to help comedians develop their skills and craft their jokes in a more impactful way. He since has taught more than a thousand students, many that became full-time comedians. He began a podcast by the same name in 2014.
He and his wife met in 1998 at a comedy club in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and have been married since 2002. They have resided in Mt. Juliet 14 years and have two children, ages 16 and 9.
Roberts, who writes all of his own comedy material, describes his job of warming up the “Huckabee” audience as “a blast.”
“The show’s in its fifth season. At first, I was not sure if I wanted to do it because it required me to be there every Friday for a while. I tried it for a year, and it’s so much fun. Now I do it twice a month. I go out there and warm up the audience. Twenty percent of the audience comes to every show, so I have to write new material. It gets people from all around the country. It’s a great audience and the closest thing I’ve had to a work situation,” he said.