Adult learning graduation

The Wilson County Adult Learning Center held its graduation ceremony on May 31. Students receiving special honors were Santiago Ortega Rodriquez, valedictorian, and Aida Guandique Flores, salutatorian.  Loretta Young received the Learner of the Year award. Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright presented the students with their high school equivalency diplomas. The ceremony was held at Fairview Church in Lebanon.

