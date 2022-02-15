The next Jimmy Floyd Family Center facilities manager is no stranger to the Lebanon center as aquatics manager Alex Major will over in April.
Major, 33, started at the Floyd Center as a lifeguard in April 2004, and 18 years later, he will begin his role as the facilities manager following Tim Hill’s retirement.
“I’m excited. I started here right before my 16th birthday. I’ve been here a long time and, obviously, invested in the Floyd Center,” said Major, who will train with Hill during the next few weeks.
The training will include meetings with city leadership about the future of the center.
“I’ve got a foundation in what goes on here and I think some good ideas about how to grow,” said Major, who has overseen programming, chemical and mechanical management as the aquatics manager.
“I want to pursue serving the City of Lebanon. I want to operate the Jimmy Floyd Center as a service to our community and a place that brings the community together.”
Major said he hopes to bring back some events like the center’s July 4th celebration which ended around 2008. He also said he wanted to explore ways to take advantage of the center’s unique recreational atmosphere.
“This place is kind of a unicorn of a facility. In the days of 24-hour fitness centers and neighborhood pools, I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of facilities like this pop up. I think that’s a great advantage for the Jimmy Floyd Center. We’re a versatile facility that can do a lot of things all at once. I’m excited about testing the waters and seeing what we can do,” Major said.
Major said it has been a natural progression from his time as a lifeguard to facilities manager, with former positions as head lifeguard, assistant aquatics manager and aquatics manager.
“I love being in the aquatics environment. It was truly a blessing that every time I was movid2rqw 21rd` mgr32ng to a new phase of life another opportunity opened up, whether that was head lifeguard or assistant aquatics manager. The door always seemed to open at the right time. I’ve been happy to do it,” he said.
Major said he’s learned a lot from Hill over the years.
“He’s done a good job of laying the foundation. When the Jimmy Floyd started there was no programming here. Everything had to be built from the ground up,” he said. “He is a facilities manager that knows the whole facility. While he lets the department managers manage their departments, he has enough working knowledge of every area to know the right decisions are being made.”
Lebanon Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman worked for Hill about 20 years ago at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
“You are that type of leader that would never ask anyone to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself. I know you’ve probably swept the floor, mopped the floors and done everything there,” Brinkman said at a recent city council meeting. “I want to thank you for your service. It’s been a very well-run machine and Alex has some pretty big shoes to fill.”
Major is a 2006 graduate of Wilson Central High School and received a business administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Major has also served as a swim coach at Wilson Central since 2008.
He and his wife, Rachel, have two daughters.
“This is a great place, but I think it’s always wise to remember that even for places that have a done a really good job for 20 years, you can build on a good foundation. I want to make sure we do that,” he said.