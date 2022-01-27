Amber Lelli’s fingers create with the finesse of a sculptor with an innate passion.
The Mt. Juliet resident has carved a niche in the art world as a sculptress, printmaker and a public and commercial artist. The 28-year-old artist has her work on display in a Manhattan museum, was recently named a semifinalist to create the interior art installation at the new Donelson Library and works as the studio manager and apprentice with Nashville sculptor-artist Alan LeQuire.
Lelli, who is a Mt. Juliet High graduate and 2015 Middle Tennessee State University graduate with a degree in fine arts, splits her time at the LeQuire Studio and Gallery (where she has her own studio space) and honing her already sophisticated skills to reinforce her impressive portfolio.
As an Interdisciplinary artist, Lelli is interested in exploring concepts, asking questions, and choosing the medium and materials best fit for those ideas. Her portfolio shows everything from bronze surreal portraiture to innovative marquetry and colorful prints. Her art has been shown throughout the nation, winning awards and scholarships along the way.
And while Lelli said she doesn’t really come from and overly “artsy” family, she did love to sculpt Play-Doh and clay as a kid and doodle a lot. She still has some of those earlier drawings.
“I did grow up appreciating my mom when I was young,” Lelli recalled. “She was very crafty; she painted, sewed and drew. We did a lot of crafts.”
That led to an advanced art class at MJHS where her talent began to emerge and people murmured, she was quite good. Sculpture didn’t really enter the picture until college where she tried a 3-D course.
“It really laid the foundation,” said Lelli. “Ironically I made a C on my first project. I do love a challenge.”
Lelli studied sculpture and print making at MTSU. Even in college she had unique opportunities, she said.
“Myself and two others in our senior year (2015) entered a contest at the Nashville Airport and ended up with our project displayed,” Lelli said,
The airport display was a suspended 23x6x4 sculpture with resin cast dancing figures, silk organza and a steel wave structural frame, commissioned by Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Arts at the Airport. She collaborated with Whitney Proper and Sadie Monroe.
Just days after graduating college, she landed a job at Jonathan Martin Creative in College Grove where she was part of a crew at that creative arts production company. She got her feet wet in real world art conceptions such as designing movie sets, working for museums and creating sculptures.
“My last and most formative project was my last two years there where we collaborated on a cool project for the National Bible Museum,” said Lelli.
More than “cool” it was a historically accurate First Century village.
“I really got to hone my skills at sculpting, it was a real challenge,” she said.
Why sculpture?
“I like creating space,” Lelli said. “A 3-D object creates mass, rather than painting that covers a flat surface. I love the tactile part and being able to play with scales. This type of art can be really small, or really huge and allows for a whole range of emotion. There’s also the freedom of material choices.”
Lelli works with bronze, wood, stone, and more while sculpting. She specializes in the marriage of various materials and their languages and holds quality craftsmanship to high esteem.
At the end of 2018, she was 25 and moved back in with mom and dad. Jobs were hard to find in this niche market. Lelli knew she loved working on her independent projects and in 2019 opened her own studio at Fort Houston Makerspace in Nashville.
She was introduced to Alan LeQuire, a world-renowned sculpture with many of his sculptures installed in Nashville and Tennessee, such as Athena Parthenos, Musica, the Jack Daniel Whiskey Distillery, Women Suffrage Memorial in Nashville, Blair School of Music’s David and countless more. She is now his studio’s manger and an apprentice.
“Alan is a true mentor and I’m so honored to assist him,” Lelli said.
LeQuire said Lelli is a “wonderful assistant who has helped me accomplish several public monuments.”
“On any given day Amber might be hanging exhibits, print making in the basement, or welding a steel armature for a large sculpture,” he said. “We feel lucky to have someone so talented both in the studio and at LeQuire Gallery.”
Recently her work titled “We Change with the Passing of Every Sun” was put on display in Manhattan at the National Sculpture Society Gallery in the Young Sculptors Exhibit.
If chosen as the artist for the new Donelson Library by the Metro Arts Commission, Lelli will create a suspended project that takes up two stories inside the library.
“Even with all she does here, somehow Amber finds time for her own creative work,” said LeQuire. “Her work is quite varied because she is exploring several different materials and ways of making art.”
She’s currently working on new projects for her April 9 showing at Modfellows Art Gallery in Nashville that will be on display the entire month.
When not working at the gallery, or in her own studio every night, Lelli dotes on her cat, Nala, and her 11-year-old turtle, Jeffrey.
The best advice she’d give those coming up in this career is quite simple.
“Be a pleasant, hard working, and a helpful person to work with,” she advised. “Above all, keep a good reputation. It is that reputation that has brought and continues to bring me work over the years. There is nothing more valuable than a good name, nothing more damaging, than a bad one.”