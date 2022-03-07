A long-haul truck driver who goes by the name of “Sudsy” was one of hundreds of people who attended the Lebanon rally of the American Freedom Convoy last Thursday at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
Sudsy, who was not a part of the convoy, had wanted to take part in it in some way. Like many people interviewed that day, he requested that his actual name not be published.
He was on his way from Chicago to Atlanta, when he decided to stop and visit his sister, who lives in Franklin.
“She said she had a field trip planned for her kids on Thursday,” he said. She told him she and her family would attend the convoy rally that day. It was a coincidence that he was going to be in Lebanon.
“The stars aligned and here I am,” he said, adding, “we’re giving our freedoms away and we’re not going to get them back.”
Event co-organizer Sarah Kearney and her son Gabe attended the event to support the truckers in Canada who recently staged a vaccine and mask mandate protest that shut down the bridge between Detroit and Canada. She said she supports the American truckers who are in the American convoy.
“I’m here because I want my children to grow up in a world that’s free,” she said. “Where the government isn’t telling them to put something in their body they don’t want. I don’t want my kids to grow up in a communist country and I think that’s the path we’re on. I’m just a mom who’s tired of the way things are going.”
Gabe also added to the conversation, saying “I love my freedom and I don’t want to wear a mask at school.”
His mom helped him with the reasons he was there, telling him “say, ‘I don’t want to take a shot and I don’t want to wear a mask.’ ”
Michele Cosgrove said she attended the rally to “support the truckers in all they do for us. Not only with their jobs but also sending a message that our freedoms in America are important. I want (American leaders) to recognize that not everyone in America is happy right now, and they really need to listen to the concerns of the people.”
Jeanette Elrod sang the national anthems of the United States and Canada. She said she is against vaccine mandates because she is “anaphylactic” and can’t take the vaccine.
“If I get a shot, I will get sick,” she said. “I’ve already had COVID. I have the antibodies. We don’t actually know what’s in that vaccine. I know too much about it.”
She said she worked for the State of Tennessee until Oct. 1, when the vaccine mandate went into effect.
“I was given the option of getting the vaccine or getting fired, and I was fired,” she said.