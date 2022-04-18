Andrea Scott, 2, was among dozens of other little ones searching the lawn for sweets and prizes packaged in colorful eggs at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. It was her first time participating in the annual event.
Finley Bozant, 2, gets a helping hand from her dad, Edgar, during her first Easter egg hunt at the annual holiday event hosted by the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon on Saturday, April 16.
TAYLA COURAGE
Finley Bozant, 2, starts off Easter weekend with a pink basket of goodies and sweets at her first Easter egg hunt at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon on Saturday, April 16.
TAYLA COURAGE
TAYLA COURAGE
Five-year-olds Jude Wills (left) and Vivian Chandler (right) pause for a picture following their age group’s Easter egg hunt at Jimmy Floyd Family Center on Saturday, April 16.
TAYLA COURAGE
Vivian Chandler, 5, scans the ground for more candy-collecting opportunities at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.
TAYLA COURAGE
Jaci Stewarts, 4, sports shiny Easter Ears after collecting a basket full of treats to take home at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center's annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.
TAYLA COURAGE
Three-year-old Andrew Pope (center) enjoys his sweet treats early while hunting for Easter eggs alongside 9-year-old Katherine Miller wearing a blue jersey T-shirt.