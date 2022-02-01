Andrews Transportation Group CEO and President Nelson Andrews (left) and engineer Rob Porter of Civil Site Design prepare for the groundbreaking ceremony last week at the Andrews Cadillac site in Mt. Juliet.
There’s going to be a new Cadillac dealership in Mt. Juliet in about 10 months after Andrews Cadillac had a groundbreaking for its second dealership last week.
Andrews Transportation Group has a long-established dealership in Brentwood.
“I’ve been hearing about Mt. Juliet for years through my team members who live there as well as our many customers from that community,” Andrews Transportation Group CEO and President Nelson Andrews said. “When Cadillac asked us to consider what it would look like to add another store to Middle Tennessee, and where it should go, Mt. Juliet stood out like a beacon.
“Our positive first impression has been validated over and over again as we’ve worked to get to this groundbreaking with the City of Mt. Juliet and the local business community. I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about a new project, and we can’t wait to have Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet up and running.”
The site for the new car dealership is 535 Pleasant Grove Rd. in The Paddocks area with a targeted opening date of this fall. It will feature battery-powered electric vehicles along with its usual gas-powered products.
Andrews, also the vice-mayor of Brentwood, said the Mt. Juliet location will have 35 employees.
Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, Hardaway Construction and Civil Site Design Group have been selected as the architectural and contracting team. The property covers more than five acres and will feature a showroom, service and parts department and carwash.
“We are excited to announce this expansion project and are looking forward to serving the residents of Mt. Juliet.,” Andrews said. “Our team’s hard work and success has made it possible for us to have this opportunity to grow the Cadillac brand in Middle Tennessee.”
Andrews said some of the first phone calls congratulating him on closing on the property were from area auto dealership owners.
“The Mt. Juliet community is growing at such a fast pace,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “We are thrilled for Nelson and his team to bring Andrews Cadillac to our community, and we anticipate great things to come.”