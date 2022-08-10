Popular and long-time Wilson County balloon artist Anthony Lena spent a week at a hotel in Orlando, Fla., recently to help build a Balloon Wonderland as part of a fundraiser for Give Kids the World.

Lena worked alongside over 300 other balloon professionals from 46 countries. The used approximately 500,000 balloons to create a life-sized replica of Give Kids the World Village, an 89-acre, non-profit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost.

