Anthony Lena poses with the seahorse that he created for the Balloon Wonderland as part of a fundraiser for Give Kids the World in Orlando, Fla., recently. A child who had passed away had requested to be remembered with the seahorse.
Anthony Lena poses with the crab that he created for the Balloon Wonderland.
Part of the Balloon Wonderland village at the Give Kids the World project in Orlando, Fla. Anthony Lena of Wilson County helped to create the village.
Popular and long-time Wilson County balloon artist Anthony Lena spent a week at a hotel in Orlando, Fla., recently to help build a Balloon Wonderland as part of a fundraiser for Give Kids the World.
Lena worked alongside over 300 other balloon professionals from 46 countries. The used approximately 500,000 balloons to create a life-sized replica of Give Kids the World Village, an 89-acre, non-profit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost.
According to a news release, the event at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress raised more than $50,000.
Lena owns Balloons of Pure Awesomeness which he started as Anthony the Balloon Kid as a teenager. He makes weekly appearances at locations in Wilson County.
In Florida, Lena helped to construct the life-sized replicas of seven iconic village areas during a project that took more than 15,000 hours to complete.
“This was the most amazing experience of my life,” Lena said in the news release. “Being able to use my talent to make a difference for so many children and their families touches my heart.
“I was truly honored to be chosen to make three very special sculptures for Balloon Wonderland. Tristan the Crab, Vinnie the Turtle, and Cambri the Seahorse represent three Wish Kids who passed away and wanted to be remembered through these characters. I will always consider these three characters some of the most special balloons I have ever created. It was truly an amazing event, and I’m so happy we could help all the Wish Kids and their families.”
“Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness,” Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids the World, said in the news release “With support from partners like Pioneer Balloon Company and Anthony Lena of Balloons of Pure Awesomeness, we are thrilled to be able to provide these children and their families with a magical week of ‘yes’ where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and create unforgettable memories in a storybook oasis which attendees had the opportunity to get a glimpse of during Balloon Wonderland.”