Next to this article is a photo of SFC Dalton Chaffin receiving the Bronze Star awarded to him at the National Guard Armory on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon in 1953.
The Army was unable to award Mr. Chaffin this award before he was discharged, so it was awarded it after he had returned home.
Chaffin graduated from Smith County High School in 1948 and married Ms. Patty Smith in 1950.
Chaffin was drafted into the United States Army in May of 1951 and served honorably until he was discharged on 2 April 1953.
After being drafted he went to Fort Belvoir, Va., where he attended Basic Combat Training and Advance Individual Training as a Combat Engineer. Then Chaffin attended three months of Leadership Training before leaving Fort Belvoir.
Chaffin was headed to the Korean War. He went to Incheon, Korea on the 1 January 1952 and then moved 30 miles north of Seoul, Korea where he was a heavy equipment operator. Chaffin built an evacuation airstrip close to his company area and then moved to the front line, ahead of the field artillery, where he built roads so the field artillery could advance closer to enemy lines.
For this meritorious service, Chaffin received the Bronze Star, but he wouldn’t learn about that until much later. As Chaffin’s tour of duty was ending he moved to the company area and then traveled to Sasebo, Japan. After a short stay in Japan, he traveled back to the United States and was discharged in 1953 at Fort Breckinridge, Ky.
Chaffin had been home in Smith County about 30 days when he received a telephone call from the United States Army. He was told he needed to report to the Army National Guard in Lebanon.
Just as all good soldiers do, he reported to the armory in Lebanon. He was met by Col. J. B. Leftwich and Maj. William Baird who both worked at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon. For Chaffin’s meritorious service in the Korean War, he was awarded the Bronze Star.
After returning to Smith County, Chaffin decided to attend Radio and Television Repair School, in Nashville. He worked at a radio and television repair shop in Nashville for about 18 months, and then opened his own shop in Carthage in 1955.
In 1959 he closed the shop in Carthage and opened a new shop in Lebanon called Chaffin Radio and TV that later became Chaffin TV and Appliance. In 1991 Chaffin retired and sold the business. Chaffin also owned Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon from 1976 until 1990.
Chaffin is a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Chaffin and his wife, Patty, attend Maple Hill Church of Christ.
SGM (Ret.) Billy Mark Lannom served in the Army from 1981-2014. He is a Lebanon resident.