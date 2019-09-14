Wilson Bank & Trust has helped more than 700 Middle Tennessee teachers avoid spending money from their own pockets by providing $20,000 in classroom supplies collected this summer.
This year’s teacher supply drive allowed customers to make donations at any bank location between early July and mid-August. A $20 donation provided a full bag of supplies for a teacher. Supplies like crayons and markers were also collected during the drive.
On Aug. 17, teachers had the opportunity to stop by offices in every county of the bank’s service area to pick up a bag and shop for other free supplies.
“It was a privilege to be able to help educators avoid some out-of-pocket expenses again this year through our teacher supply drive,” Wilson Bank & Trust President John McDearman said. “The spirit of support from our customers, offices and employees was inspiring, and the eagerness to participate shows what a valuable resource our teachers really are in our communities.”
Through drawings held on the day of distribution, more than 30 teachers received $100 gift cards to purchase extra supplies.
In 2018, Wilson Bank & Trust’s teacher supply campaign helped about 400 teachers with donated supplies valued around $12,000.