Fall Creek Baptist Church will celebrate 200 years of proclaiming the gospel at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Dave Shelley, Director of Missions for the Wilson County Baptist Association, is scheduled to deliver the anniversary sermon.

The church was organized at the Copelands Meeting House in southeastern Wilson County on the first Saturday in May 1822 with 21 constituent members.

A Fellowship Meal and a Time of Remembrance featuring former pastors and leaders of the church will follow the service.

The public is invited.

Fall Creek Baptist Church is located at 11535 Cainsville Rd. in Norene.

