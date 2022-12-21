It’s here. The parties, the shopping, the gifting, the eating, the drinking, the dancing, the starting a home renovation project days before family visits for the holidays. Before you know it, the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is over, and everyone is on to the next big thing.
The big thing is usually starting a health routine to eliminate the big number now displayed on the bathroom scale.
I say the same thing every year. But this time, I mean it. I’m not going to frantically run around from store to store or site to site, trying to find the perfect whatever that no one will use or remember come Dec. 28. We are going to enjoy ourselves. We are going to take photos, cook, watch sappy Christmas movies. AND we are doing it all together. This is the one time of year when we are in the same place, in the same time zone, while listening to the same stories of Christmas past.
Of course, no one can WILL themselves to enjoy this time of year any easier than I can WILL myself to not ask my boys if they are dating anyone.
I blame Christmas movies for giving everyone a false representation of what it means to have a successful holiday. Even the ones intended to showcase “dysfunctional” and “quirky” characters.
It begins inside a gorgeous colonial home set in a fictional town that’s a train ride away from the city where the protagonist works as a freelance napkin shop owner. Before she’s set to launch the new holiday napkin design, a tall, dark, and handsome hedge fund manager buys the textile factory where our star produces her designs.
He has plans to shut down the factory until (dun, dun, dun) he meets our protagonist. There’s some tension because she’s organized a strike with employees at the facility. Yada, yada, yada. He falls in love with her clumsy nature and endless appetite for junk food. (Also, she’s a tiny little wisp of a thing. Probably weighing in at 105 pounds but eats like an Olympic swimmer in training) She falls in love with his uptight demeanor and bland diet. They marry in a simple ceremony where Harry Styles performs. The movie ends with the birth of their ridiculously photogenic baby.
That’s not how it is, far from it. That’s a movie. Real life, especially during the holidays, can get a bit sticky even if you’re not a baker. Someone will get their feelings hurt or cancel a visit home because they just can’t this year. Christmas time can bring out the best and worst in all of us. We can have the best intentions but the worst execution. And when I say “we,” I mean ME.
I try not to fall into the trap of envy, but between Publix holiday commercials, Hallmark movies, and carefully curated social media feeds, it’s hard not to. So, I’ve decided. I’m not gonna do it. Not this year.
I’m going to listen more and talk less. I will enjoy the food, the company, the messy bedrooms, and everything else in between. I’ll be in the photo and not just the photographer. If my old friend anxiety starts creeping in, I’ll repeat the words of Anne Lamott. “Expectations are resentments under construction.”
Our family holiday movie may transition from rom com to action, then mystery, thriller, suspense, and horror, but we always manage our way back to where the story began. The title of our movie? Welcome to Christmas, where no one will be forced to enjoy any of it
Becky Andrews and her writing partner, Angel Kane, have been sharing the good, the bad and the funny of family life, married life and work life in their column “Telling Tales” for almost two decades. When not raising kids, pestering their husbands or chasing the family dog, cat or goat around Lebanon – they are both busy at work. In their other life, Angel Kane is an attorney and Becky Andrews is a real estate agent. Angel can be reached at akane@kane-law.com and Becky can be reached at beckysoldtennessee@gmail.com. They love hearing from their readers so give them a shout out anytime!