Our oldest, Jacob, started his first grownup job a few weeks ago, which means his visits home have become less frequent. So, on his day off last week, I drove to Chattanooga to stare at him for a few hours.
It’s not as creepy as it sounds.
Except for getting a full eight hours of sleep uninterrupted, there’s nothing that refreshes me quite like one-on-one time with my boys. As busy as life gets, I need to see them in person where I can give them a hug, look into their eyes, and listen to their voice. Facetime isn’t the same.
We did all the things. A trip to Target, then lunch. After lunch, we headed back to his house, where I started doing what I do best … making everything look better. You know, more efficient.
Jacob and his roommates have a home décor style similar to most of the guys I remember from college and in my 20s. In the kitchen, they like everything where they can see it. Everything. Every spice. Every canister. Every small appliance. Even appliances that they rarely use.
I would be willing to bet they have never made quesadillas. Yet, they have a bright red quesadilla maker taking up valuable real estate on the counter next to the stove-the large appliance that can be used to cook anything you want, including quesadillas. Obviously, the kitchen seemed the most logical place to start working my magic.
I started with the blender. As I wrapped the cord, Jacob stopped me.
“Mom, what are you doing?”
“I’m moving the blender to the pantry. It’s too big to leave out.”
“No. We like it out. We use it every day. The kitchen is fine, mom. You don’t have to do anything.”
“Ok. Let’s work on your closet. I’ll show you where to store the extra linens.”
Before we left to pick up lunch, he mentioned he needed to find a place to put extra sheets, blankets, and the decorative pillows I got for his bed that he never uses. I could tell he regretted telling me this.
I got to work while Jacob sat on his bed, reading, not really paying attention to what I was doing.
“Is this your book?”
Jacob: “What book?”
Me: “It’s about animation. Are you trying to learn more about animation? Do you think you should take a class?”
Jacob: “No. I got it from a friend who was moving and giving stuff away. I thought it looked
interesting. You know what. Stop.”
Me: “Stop? What? Cleaning?”
Jacob: “Yes. I don’t need my mom to organize my closet. It’s organized the way I want it.”
Me: “But what about your linens? You said you need a place to store them. Let’s just do that.”
Jacob: “Let’s just visit.”
He was nice about it, and most importantly, he was right. I wanted to object. I wanted to say,
“Why?! What are you hiding?” But it was none of my business.
Instead of spending my time there organizing his closet and kitchen to the point where he can’t find anything, I spent it doing exactly what I wanted to do, listening, talking, and laughing with a very cool, very funny, very smart, 23-year-old.
Children are a mystery. One minute they need you for absolutely everything. The next, they need you to back off and let them be the people they are meant to be, cluttered kitchen countertops and all.
