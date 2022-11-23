‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even the spouse.
The turkey was brining, and eggs boiled with care,
As I gave up the search for a missing folding chair.
The children were snoring loudly, but not in their beds
They crashed on the sofa after gaming instead
And dad in an old T-shirt, while I watched “The Crown,”
Had just settled our brains and began the countdown.
When out on the lawn arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my bed to see what’s the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash
Not really, I’m 48, flying takes cash.
I got to the window just in time to see
Shep chasing a squirrel who fled up a tree.
The moon was shining all soft and aglow,
Our dog and his friend put on quite the show.
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But the Amazon delivery truck, he’s been here all year.
The little old driver, so lively and sweet
Delivering some necessities to make our meal complete.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now, snacks! now, nail polish! now white compression socks!
On, T-shirts for him and her, I deliver whatever they got!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
I’ve kept myself healthy in the midst of it all!”
With the truck full of supplies, the driver named Lou
Dropped a case of water, dried cranberries, and hand sanitizer too.
I wanted to say something to him like, “thank you,” “we owe you” “you deserve a cheer”
Instead, I just smiled and waved through the window, my message was clear.
In a few short hours, we’ll give reason for our thanks.
For the ups the downs and the latest movie starring Tom Hanks.
Seriously though, we have so much to be grateful for; the things that can’t be bought.
Like the health of my mother-in-law who will soon finish chemo
Or the folks that take care of dad and college boys home.
We’ll stuff ourselves full of turkey and try not to fuss
That means no politics of any kind, there’s more important things to discuss
2022 has been different and that cannot be denied.
We’ve grown up, we’ve laughed, we’ve argued, and cried.
So, when you sit down with family this year,
Look around the table and be happy for who’s there.
Those faces you love and also love you
Make even the same old stories seem shiny and new.
Becky Andrews and her writing partner, Angel Kane, have been sharing the good, the bad and the funny of family life, married life and work life in their column “Telling Tales” for almost two decades. When not raising kids, pestering their husbands or chasing the family dog, cat or goat around Lebanon – they are both busy at work. In their other life, Angel Kane is an attorney and Becky Andrews is a real estate agent. Angel can be reached at akane@kane-law.com and Becky can be reached at beckysoldtennessee@gmail.com. They love hearing from their readers so give them a shout out anytime!