The Bell Building, a retail space located in the Hamilton Springs development, recently reached full capacity, marking another milestone in the development’s progress.
Several businesses have joined original tenants Body Kneads Etc., Body Kneads Boutique Fitness and Body Kneads Coffee Co., including McBrien Law Group, which focuses on business development and contract law and more; Graham Insurance, which specializes in the sales and servicing of personal home, auto, life and business insurance and Laura Headley, an Edward Jones Financial advisor.
“Hamilton Springs is something unique, something special and we’re lucky to have it in our community,” Graham said. “We chose to locate our office here for this very reason, and my hope is that people could say the same of my business. My hat’s off to Jack and Rick Bell for making all of this possible.”
The Bell Building is the first of several planned commercial and retail spaces at Hamilton Springs, a transit-oriented development on the west side of Lebanon. The Hamilton Springs train station opened last year, while the Hamilton Springs apartment complex, featuring 396 units, is about 96 percent occupied.
Gross Builders will build The Traditions at Hamilton Springs, a 250-unit development for the 55 and up community, this year on the property’s west end. Future plans for the community call for a Village Center, walkable suburban district, traditional suburban district and more.