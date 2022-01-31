New Leash on Life Director Angela Chapman shows some of the ‘thank you’ cards being sent to more than 400 people who donated to the Lebanon animal rescue to honor actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The organization received nearly $21,000 from the event.
Most Wilson County residents likely never met actress Betty White, but an internet fundraiser to honor the beloved Golden Girl helped Lebanon animal rescue New Leash on Life raise more than $20,000 in two days.
The “Betty White Challenge” took place Jan. 17 on what would have been White’s 100th birthday and the viral event resulted in millions of dollars of donations to animal welfare organizations throughout the country. White died in December.
New Leash on Life received 430 donations totaling $20,989.
“We knew we would have some people donate because they told us they would, but we never expected the support we saw that day and the next day,” New Leash Director Angela Chapman said.
Chapman said she woke up Jan. 17 and expected a pretty normal day but figured it could be more than that when she received a call around 10 a.m. and said the organization had received about 50 donations in honor of White.
“I was like, what? We’ve never had 50 ever. We figured people were kind of just getting the donations out of the way, but that’s just where it started,” said Chapman, who said the organization received about 40 more donations in the next two hours. “It just kept going all day long. By the end of the day, we were over 300 donations, which hasn’t happened since I’ve been here in seven years.”
Chapman said the donations included a $1,500 match from Tito’s Vodka and a $5,000 donation from a family that adopted a dog from New Leash on Life.
“I spent the next three days kind of reeling from the concept of that many people choosing to support the animals in our community when they could’ve chosen anyone or not done anything. It was very humbling,” she said.
Nationwide estimates for money raised during the event have gone as high as $25 million.
“Even though we didn’t know her (White), we all felt like we did. It’s pretty amazing,” she said.
The organization will hold a dog and cat food distribution day Saturday, Feb. 5, at New Leash on Life and Braingineers Lab at 492 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.