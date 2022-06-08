It was the perfect night for a trip to the movies — and plenty took advantage of the thrilling weather on Friday, May 27 for the opening night of Tom Cruise’s megahit Top Gun: Maverick at Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Watertown.
Three other current hit movies were also shown.
Gone are the days of speakers awkwardly perched upon car windows partially lowered —now sound booms through car radios dialed to Stardust’s own FM channels — but lawn chairs, blankets, pickup trucks backed in and kids playing football until the movie begins are still mainstays of the drive-in experience.
“This is the only drive-in I’ve ever been to,” said Elizabeth Theile of Smith County. She said she drives two hours roundtrip each time to enjoy the movies. “I really enjoy the double features, and everything is pretty reasonably priced. I’ve been to movie theaters before, but the drive-in is nice. It kind of reminds me of the Flintstones.”
Double features are shown nightly throughout the summertime. Every Wednesday evening during June and July, a classic film series will be shown. It will begin with “The Breakfast Club” and “Pretty in Pink” on June 15. Gates open at 7 p.m. throughout the week and at 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
“Our seven-night-schedule lasts until school starts back at the beginning of August,” said Dawn Floyd, who opened Stardust Drive-In with her husband, Barry, nearly 19 years ago. Also employed fulltime as a civil engineer, he first thought of getting into the outdoor movie business as the drive-in located in Gallatin was closing in 1998.
“One day he asked, ‘Hey, what if we did this?’ ” recalled Dawn. “The internet was becoming a much more reliable source of information at the time, and he got involved with the Drive-In Owners Association and other projectionist forums. After a couple of years, he was still talking about it, so I finally said, ‘If we’re gonna do something, let’s do it; otherwise, I need you to zip it.’ ”
Laughing, she said it continues to be a labor of love. “He’s here tonight working on his day off. That’s devotion! We’ve gone through a lot of changes through the years — from 35-millimeter films and converted to digital hard drive, which has better quality. It was the only way to continue to get the movies we want to show.
“We’re glad to be part of the community and to give 18 years of people the experience of coming to the drive in,” she said. Residents of Lebanon, they’ve watched lots of families who attend grow up. “In fact, two girls we watched from our beginning got engaged here and at least one did a baby announcement by bringing the whole family out here. We’re still waiting for the kids of our first employees to apply for a job here. Most were 16-year-old students back then and now are in their mid 30s, so it’ll happen.”
What does she wish moviegoers could know before heading to the drive-in?
“Know your car,” she said, chuckling. “Know how to run it in accessory mode only. We do have battery packs to jump off batteries at the end of the night, and that happens a lot, multiple times a night, so it’s not a big deal. Oh, and make sure you have FM radio. We do have rentals, but that’s how you listen now; each screen has its own FM channel.”
Carl Moore of Smith County said he enjoys the experience and mostly goes for the thrill of the movie.
“I came to see Top Gun,” he said, chuckling. “I think it’s a lot less crowded here. You can go to Opry Mills to the theater there — and it’s nice, don’t get me wrong — but man there are a lot of people. And the food just tastes better outside.”