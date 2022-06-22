The coolest and sweetest treat to be found in Lebanon this summer just might be Sharky’s Snoballs. Whatever you say about them while ordering just don’t call them snow cones.
Boasting more than 40 flavors, these icy delights were concocted by Lebanon natives Terry and Jenny Harris and their son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kristen Harris, while they were chilling at the beach one summer brainstorming over ideas for a family business.
Initially, they operated a food truck, named So Yum, and served burgers, tater tots and the like for a few years, but then they went back to the drawing board. What sprang up next was snow cones, whoops, sorry, uh, snoballs.
“There are not a lot of places to hang with the grandkids here in Lebanon,” said Jenny. “We wanted to do a single item, something we thought would be a good draw for the kids and their families, and so we created a New Orleans-style snoball shop and called it Sharky’s Snoballs.
“New Orleans snoballs are mounds of fluffy shaved ice. Each is customized with the customer’s favorite flavors and/or toppings,” she explained.
“We make our own ice. We make our own syrups. Everybody who gets a snoball at Sharky’s, it is made per their order. Nothing is premade. We use quality-purified drinking water. We hand put it in our freezer and tubs. It takes about two days to get to the state of frozen that we need for shaved ice.
“My son, Matt, is the shaved-ice expert. He makes sure that the snoball is perfect in the cup so that all the flavor is saturated in the ice. We do several layers of ice and flavor.”
Terry puts in about 48 hours a week, often manning the drive-in window. He said the best-sellers are tiger’s blood, blue raspberry, strawberry shortcake, cotton candy, wedding cake and pina colada.
The aqua-blue Sharky’s shop sits at 104 N. Maple St. and is open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Jenny and Terry, married 48 years, both attended Cumberland University. She is a vice president with F&M Bank at its Mt. Juliet location. Terry is retired from teaching at Lebanon and Wilson County schools. They have two sons, Blake and Matthew, and four grandchildren. Matthew, who works full time with his dad at Sharky’s, graduated from Wilson Central, and his wife, Kristen, who grew up in White House, also graduated from Cumberland University and is a loan operations post-closing specialist at Wilson Bank & Trust.
A taste for ice
Jenny said that they spent many hours figuring out the best method of making shaved-ice treats.
“We went through several shavers. Our shaved ice is very soft and just melts in your mouth. It’s not a crunchy ice like a lot of snow cones. We really perfected it before we opened,” she said. “We have some people that come two or three times a day. They’re like, ‘This is so addicting.’ And we have birthday parties at Sharky’s and a Sharky mascot.”
Terry recalled that last summer they had two young men come in one night wanting to sample every single flavor.
“We have over 40 flavors. They spent $50 and got all small cups and set ’em on a table and put spoons in ’em and just started eatin’ ’em,” he remembered.
“The most people we’ve served in a one-hour period has been about 100 counting inside and the drive-thru,” said Terry. “I really enjoy relationships with the customers. and the community has supported this business like unbelievable, just breathtaking. When we have new customers, they all say the same thing. They’re amazed at the taste and say, ‘We will be back.’ It’s fulfilling to know you’re selling something the customers love.”
He admitted he was not expecting such initial success, and when they shut down three or four weeks last December, he said, “They begged us to stay open through the winter.”
Besides the snoball, Jenny added, “We have lots of toppings. Most people are madly in love with our white cap (similar to a sweet, condensed milk). We have customers who say, ‘I want this flavor with extra, extra white cap.’ We also have chocolate syrup and whipped cream and little blue, sharky gummies. The kids love those.”
On a recent Friday evening, Brandon and British Bates of Lebanon brought their sons, Beckett, 4, and Briar, 2, to the snoball shop. Dad enjoyed a surf’s up (peach mango) flavor. Briar had a blue raspberry, while Beckett spooned down a tiger’s blood and shared a few bites with his mother.
“We’ve come four or five times since last summer. The owner is super nice, and it’s family oriented,” British said.
“The kids like them (the snoballs),” said Brandon, and Beckett put in his two cents’ worth, saying, “It’s good,” referring to his flavorful cup of tiger’s blood shaved ice.
Working for her second summer at Sharky’s is Lebanon’s Tawny Ashworth, a University of Tennessee kinesiology major. She says, “It’s fun, very fast-paced at times and definitely different than any other job I’ve had.”
As for perks, she confessed, “Whenever we mess up, we get to eat the snoball.”
As for customer perks, Sharky’s offers “pup cups” to their canine customers.
Terry and Jenny met in 1973 after her family moved from Nashville to Lebanon when she was a student at Cumberland Junior College.
She recalled, “The parking lot in front of the old K Mart was where everybody sat in cars and watched the cars going down West Main. Terry had a little red super beetle, and I had a yellow Volkswagen beetle, and I would drive to school every morning and would see him, and he started waving. We had our first date at Snow White in December 1973 and married in June 1974.”
What have they enjoyed most about operating their business?
“It’s just getting to know all the people. We’ve made so many friendships in that drive-thru window,” said Jenny. “We just want them to feel like family, and we truly believe they do. We hope and pray to be able to pass this on to the next generation and make it like another Snow White.”
The only negative to running a hit shaved-ice joint, other than an occasional brain freeze, has been a hitch in their family’s summer tradition of going to the beach.
“We were so busy last year (selling snoballs) we couldn’t take our annual trip to Panama City Beach,” said Jenny. “We’re in hopes we will go again soon because we have the best employees anywhere.”