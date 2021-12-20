After years of recruiting, Mt. Juliet has a wholesale retail club looking to move to the city.
City officials announced BJ’s Wholesale Club submitted a site plan Dec. 15 to be reviewed at the Jan. 20 Mt. Juliet Planning Commission’s monthly meeting. BJ’s is similar to Sam’s Club and Costco and is a members-only store.
City Manager Kenny Martin said it was just a matter of getting the population large enough to catch the attention for such a store.
“We are so excited,” City Planner Jennifer Hamblen said.
The plans were submitted by developer BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. out of Westborough, Mass. The proposed project is 104,353 square feet, and the site is targeted for 200 Adams Lane on 11.6 acres, according to submitted plans.
The engineering firm is Kimley-Horn of Nashville, according to Mt. Juliet officials. In addition to the store, plans call for a 3,411 square-foot tire center and a 12-pump gas station. There are a proposed total 391 parking spaces in the site plan for the Mt. Juliet location.
“We are so excited and thankful BJ’s Wholesale has chosen Mt. Juliet for a potential new store location,” Martin said in a news release. “We feel blessed they have selected Mt. Juliet and stand ready to make their process as smooth as possible. We welcome them with open arms.”
The project is proposed for the Providence Central area near Interstate-40.
“What an exciting project for Mt. Juliet,” Hamblen said in the news release. “Our residents have desired this type of business for years and I am so glad those requests are finally answered. I am equally excited that BJ’s Wholesale chose to invest in our community and can’t wait to see this project through to the finish line!”
BJ’s Wholesale Club has more than 220 clubs and over 150 BJ’s gas station locations in 17 states.