The Wilson County Black History Committee continued its annual tradition of honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with the MLK Unity March, Motorcade and Parade last Saturday in Lebanon.

The event featured about 40 marchers and riders who traveled from Lebanon First United Methodist Church along West Main Street to the historic Pickett Chapel to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The holiday honors the slain civil rights movement leader, who was born in Atlanta in 1929 and was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

“We had a good turnout considering the weather predictions,” committee member Bill Moss said. “It’s a good day to celebrate Dr. King.”

The annual event also honors Lebanon sanitation workers and local clergy.

The Martin Luther King Task Force held the first Unity March in 1986.

A short program that featured refreshments took place at Pickett Chapel following the march, which highlighted the event’s significance and the work of the Wilson County Black History Committee.

