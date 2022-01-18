Sorry, an error occurred.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rain early...then a period of light snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.
Partly cloudy. Much colder. High 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
...Wintry Mix Accumulation Possible across Mid State Tonight
Through Early Morning Hours on Thursday...
As a strong cold front moves through mid state region late this
afternoon into evening hours, temperatures will turn
significantly colder behind it's passage. Initial rain showers
will transition to rain showers, sleet, freezing rain, snow
showers mixture as precipitation moves west to east across
mid state region until moisture eventually moves east of
Cumberland Plateau Region by mid morning hours on Thursday.
Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range from no
significant accumulations near Tennessee/Alabama Border to less
than an inch northern Highland Rim. Total ice accumulations are
expected to generally be around a tenth or less of an inch for
locations generally south of I-40 Corridor, with little to no
significant accumulations north.
Snowfall and ice accumulations could lead to hazardous traveling
conditions in some locations. Exercise caution while driving
area roadways tonight through Thursday as high temperatures across
most of mid state will not get above freezing on Thursday and
frozen moisture will remain on many mid state roadways.
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Precip: 67% Chance
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Precip: 33% Chance
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 93%
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 96%
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 92% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
Visibility: 2.8 mi
MLK Unity March participants gather at Pickett Chapel following the march on Saturday in Lebanon.
MLK Unity March, Motorcade and Parade participants make their way down East Market Street to Pickett Chapel during the event in Lebanon last Saturday.
The Wilson County Black History Committee continued its annual tradition of honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with the MLK Unity March, Motorcade and Parade last Saturday in Lebanon.
The event featured about 40 marchers and riders who traveled from Lebanon First United Methodist Church along West Main Street to the historic Pickett Chapel to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The holiday honors the slain civil rights movement leader, who was born in Atlanta in 1929 and was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.
“We had a good turnout considering the weather predictions,” committee member Bill Moss said. “It’s a good day to celebrate Dr. King.”
The annual event also honors Lebanon sanitation workers and local clergy.
The Martin Luther King Task Force held the first Unity March in 1986.
A short program that featured refreshments took place at Pickett Chapel following the march, which highlighted the event’s significance and the work of the Wilson County Black History Committee.
