Community leaders Bob and Pam Black will receive the Good Scout Award at the Lebanon Friends of Scouting Luncheon/Fundraiser on Tuesday, March 22 at The Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend the luncheon, however pledge cards will be given to each guest with the mission of reaching a goal to raise $75,000 further Scouting programs in the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Good Scout Award is the highest award given to non-Scouts for community service. Previous recipients include Sen. Bill Hagerty and WP Bone with Wilson Co Motors and Cumberland University.
The Cumberland River District is one of 13 districts in Middle Tennessee and is made up of four counties — Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson. John Bryan, an insurance agent/broker at THW insurance Services in Lebanon, is serving as the Cumberland River campaign host.
The Middle Tennessee Council is celebrating 102 years of Scouting in 2022 and is one of the fastest growing Councils in the U.S. with nearly 16,000 youth participating and more than 5,000 adult volunteers. In 2021 138 youth in the council achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Almost 2000 youth attended Scouts BSA Summer Camp at Boxwell Scout Reservation in Lebanon. Also, 4,278 families joined the Middle Tennessee Council in celebrating its 100 year anniversary at the Council Jamboree.
The Cumberland River District served 1,019 youth in 2021 with over 450 new families joining Scouting. There are 38 cub scout packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venture Crews, and Explorer Posts in the District aided by the support and leadership of over 350 adult volunteers. 18 youth achieved the rank of Eagle Scout last year averaging 100 hours per Eagle project that 1,800 hours spent in service to the community.
For more information contact Anthony Spencer Cumberland River District Executive at (931) 200-5413 or aspencer@mtcbsa.org.