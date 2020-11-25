Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 59F. Winds light and variable.