It’s during this time of year that I see many Facebook rants about the Bradford pear.
This tree was touted as the perfect landscape tree that looked like a perfect lollipop along the driveway. Millions upon millions of trees have been produced and sold throughout the last 60 or so years.
Little did we know that this tree would have a long list of problems that we will continue to have for the remainder of our lives. It has a very weak growth habit which leads to splitting. Once you plant one of these trees, it already has an expiration date. All it takes is a good windy storm to split it.
The seedlings have been popping up along the interstate, in fencerows, and even in open pastures. These seedlings have thorns, and they are so large that they can puncture a tractor tire.
In due time this tree will be put on the invasive species list for the United States. Bradford pears need to be pruned only one time, at the ground. Then you need to rent a stump grinder and grind out the stump. Once you have eliminated the stump, plant a better tree on the rotting corpse of the Bradford pear.
Here are a few alternatives you can plant on the decaying corpse.
Fringetree (Chionanthus virginicus) is a native smaller tree that will have white flowers in early summer. Expect this small tree to get around 20-25 feet tall and less in width. It does have an open habit, but I can’t think of any major disease problems it might have.
Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) is another native tree with a small white flower. This one blooms in the springtime and resembles an apple blossom. It will develop fruit late in the season that is the highlight of your local wildlife populations.
Sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana) is one of my go-to trees for bloom and grace. It also has an open habit with 3-inch white flowers in early summer. Most of the time in Tennessee it will get around 20-30-feet tall.
Red buckeye (Aesculus pavia) blooms red, but boy is it beautiful. It’s also a great way to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators to your yard. They’ll normally get around 15-20 feet tall in Tennessee.
This is only a small list of replacement trees for Bradford pears, but there are plenty of others. Next time you go shopping for a flowering tree, leave the Bradford pears at the store.
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent for Wilson County. Contact him at (615) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.