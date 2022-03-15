Coles Ferry Elementary School Principal Brian Hutto has been selected as the next director of the Lebanon Special School District, replacing Scott Benson, who is retiring on June 30.
The vote to select Hutto was 2-1, with Chairman Steve Jones and board member Mark Tomlinson voting for Hutto and board member Joel Thacker voting against him.
Jones is negotiating the four-year contract with Hutto and will bring it before the board in a future meeting.
Each of the board members met with the three candidates in separate meetings.
“To me, honestly, this has been one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever made, in trying to decide who is the best candidate,” Jones said. “I think all three are great candidates. We don’t want any hard feelings about anything. If we make a decision tonight, then we’ll go with it and we’re going to do the best job that we can with that person.”
Tomlinson said he has a vested interest in the system because he has grandchildren in the system, as well as a daughter and nephew who work in the district.
“I felt like all the candidates are capable,” he said. “They all communicate well with me. I sat down with all of them, just like you did. I have really had trouble with this process. I have had numerous calls about these candidates. And yes, I take their voice into my decision.”
Thacker said at the meeting that he would like to see either of the two other candidates — Traci Sparkman or Bobby Brown — in the position.
Sparkman is the principal of Walter J. Baird Middle School and Brown is the vice-principal at the same school.
Thacker said he received the administrator evaluations for the past two years. Before he conducted the in-person, one-on-one interviews with the candidates, he sent them the questions he would ask. He also researched the candidate’s references and did other research on the candidates.
“I’ve looked at everything for all three candidates,” Thacker said. “I’m prepared. We expect our teachers to have lesson plans, but as board members, I guess sometimes we don’t.”
Thacker said he spoke with Hutto and checked his references, but he didn’t think Hutto has “the ability to make difficult decisions. I believe he would face problems in unifying (the school board) and advancing our district to the next level.
“Brian is making progress. But I don’t think he’s ready to take on the role of director of schools yet.”
The process for the selection was quick because the board members had said they wanted to have someone selected well before Benson’s retirement date. That way, Hutto will be able to work with Benson to learn the day-to-day process of being director.