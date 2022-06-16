Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff in the touring production of “Frozen,” works with Loren Edwards and Vivian Acevedo on an ice breaking exercise at a master class hosted by Centerstage Theatre Company on May 31.
Loren Edwards and Vivian Acevedo work on an ice breaking exercise at Centerstage Theatre Company’s first master class on May 31.
Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff in the touring production of “Frozen,” whispers an objective to Loren Edwards at Centerstage Theatre Company’s inaugural master class on May 31.
Vivian Acevedo performs a monologue during the Centerstage Theatre Company’s acting master class on May 31. The teacher of the class was professional actor Mason Reeves.
Georgia Anne Vermeulen reacts to Braylon Hill during an exercise in the acting master class, hosted by Centerstage Theatre Company and taught by professional actor Mason Reeves.
Broadway touring show actor Mason Reeves led an eight-student acting master class hosted by CenterStage Theatre Company at Cumberland University recently.
Reeves, who has known CenterStage Artistic Director Mitchell Vantrease for about 12 years, stopped by Lebanon during a break he had while performing Kristoff in the touring version of Disney’s “Frozen.”
Reeves first met Vantrease when they were both starring in an Arizona company’s version of “Raisin in the Sun.” Reeves was in the eighth grade.
“Mitchell is an old family friend,” Reeves said. “Mitchell and a lot of people from ‘Raisin in the Sun’ are most of the reason I decided to perform.”
The class centered on the basics of acting, Vantrease said, adding that the students worked on monologues, which are one-person conversations.
“The master class is something we’ve never done before,” Vantrease said. “Over the years, I’ve made some amazing friends. People who had gone professional. I’m extremely grateful that we’re going to start a series of these.”
Reeves said that his mom ran a community theatre when he was growing up and “I didn’t like it very much. Then, I met a whole bunch of people who were super inclusive and super inviting. I discovered that acting is about learning about other people, learning about yourself and learning how to create those other people and understand why people do the things that they do.”
There were eight students in the class -- Mt. Juliet High School students Braylon Hill, Vivian Acevedo, Cameron McCoy, Loren Edwards, MJHS graduate Austin Mason, Wilson Central High School students Jeremiah Marsh and Georgia Anne Vermeulen and Volunteer State Community College student Reuben Clay.
“The master class I had the honor to do with Mason Reeves was truly my favorite master class I’ve ever done,” Acevedo said. “I feel so much more confident in my acting skills and felt comfortable enough to get out of myself and take criticism.”
Marsh said he “got a great experience out of the master class. It was an experience I won’t ever forget. I feel like I became a better actor and person out of it to be honest. It gave me some great practice at really expressing myself and really feeling how my character feels in the scene.”