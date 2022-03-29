Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
Gladeville business owner Aaron Shane has officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the District 13 County Commission seat.
Shane, a lifelong Conservative, said his decision to run has been ongoing based on a county commission meeting he attended a couple of years ago.
“I went to this particular commission meeting, because there were two very important things being voted on. One, making Wilson County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary county, and two, stopping the influx of ‘unvetted’ refugees from being relocated here. I was unhappy with our current commissioners’ votes on both of those.
Shane said the Wilson County GOP has done an incredible job at instituting primaries for Wilson County elections.
“Now voters in Wilson County (for the first time), can find out the political stances of those running for office. For years, progressives have been able to campaign under the radar, without anyone knowing their political affiliation. Now we can finally start to properly vet candidates. In the entire county (all offices), there have been 69 Republicans,16 Independents, and only 4 Democrat petitions filed.”
Shane describes himself as a fiscal and financial conservative.
“For many years, I’ve balanced budgets, made payroll, monitored profit margins, and made decisions to help Shane Electric thrive. I believe my experience will serve well on our commission. Honesty, transparency and integrity are all things that I hold in the highest regard.”
Aaron and his wife, De’Leah, live in Gladeville, and their kids Calan (11) and Avalea (9) go to Gladeville Elementary.