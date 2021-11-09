Editor’s Note: The Wilson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@wilsonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot.
After much consideration and prayer, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk.
My family and I reside in the Tucker’s Crossroads Community in Lebanon. I am happily married to my wife, Lori Major Hackett, and we have two sons, Will and Logan who both attend Watertown High School.
I am the son of the late Oplis Hackett and Mary Sue Harrison Pope of New Middleton. I am very proud to have the support of my in-laws Allen and Renee Major of the Norene community, as well as many other family, friends, and fellow church members who are encouraging and supportive.
After graduation from Gordonsville High School in 1984, I began my career in law enforcement on January 8, 1989, as a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol here in Wilson County. I recently retired after 33 years of service as a THP Sergeant as the longest serving State Trooper in Wilson County.
My record of service to the citizens of our community stands for itself and I look forward to bringing that same level of service to the office of Circuit Court Clerk of Wilson County.
“Character Counts” is my motto and I believe that good character shows up in all we do. Our character defines how we live, how we conduct business, and how we interact with all who we come in contact. Our character is the foundation of who we are and what we stand for.
I look forward to this new opportunity and I appreciate your support.