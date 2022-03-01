Nine candidates have filed their petitions as candidates for Wilson County School board seats, including three incumbents -- Bill Robinson, Melissa Lynn and Kimberly McGee.
Wilson County Schools board member Linda Armistead is not running again this year, she said, citing “personal reasons.”
“I strongly support public education and have enjoyed serving my community in this capacity,” she said. “We have a great school system with dedicated teachers and excellent leaders, and I do hope our next elected school board leaders will continue to focus on the needs of students without blurring the lines through a partisan vision.”
For the first time, school board candidates can declare a party affiliation or run as an Independent.
The races in Zones 2, 4 and 6 are for four-year terms and the Zone 3 race is for a two-year term to fulfill the remaining term left vacant when former board member Jon White resigned last fall. Lynn was appointed to the position by the county commission to serve until the upcoming election.
In the 2020 election, three new members were voted onto the school board – White, Jamie Farough and Carrie Pfeiffer.
Wilson County Schools zones overlap, with multiple board members representing the same schools.
In Zone 2, Beth Meyers is running as a Republican, while Robinson is running as an Independent. Zone 2 includes Watertown elementary, middle and high schools; Southside Elementary; Tuckers Crossroads School and Lebanon High School.
Lynn is running unopposed as a Republican in Zone 3, which represents Gladeville schools, Rutland, Southside, and Wilson Central High School, as well as Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School.
In Zone 4, which is Armistead’s zone, Preston Blake George, Maurisa Pasick and Joseph Padilla are running as Republicans. Dorothy Critchlow is running as an Independent.
Zone 4 includes Elzie Patton Elementary, Green Hill High, Mt. Juliet Elementary, Mt. Juliet High, Mt. Juliet Middle, Springdale Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle.
In Zone 6, McGee is running as a Republican and Dalton Teel is running as an Independent. Zone 6 includes the Adult High School, Gladeville Middle, Lebanon High, Southside Elementary and Wilson Central High.
In the Lebanon Special School District election, one incumbent is challenging two others. The race is at-large, meaning there are no specific areas that each of the three board members represent.
Republican Mark Tomlinson is facing Krissa Stephens, also a Republican. Belita McMurry-Fite is running as a Democrat.
The primary election is scheduled for May 3. Early voting will take place April 13-28. The last day to register to vote is April 4.