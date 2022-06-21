Straight from the grasslands of Africa comes “The Lion King Jr.” being produced by Audience of One Productions and being performed at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The 75-minute musical is a shortened version of the Broadway show, and features approximately 50 students ages 7 to 17, along with students and adults in the crew.
Assistant director Brett Estenoz said that “(Director Lena) Boyd’s vision was really closely mirrored the Broadway show as much as possible. We want these kids to feel like they are on Broadway, and they just come alive in their roles when the costume they’re wearing makes them feel as good as a Broadway performer.”
She added that construction of the costumes “has been no small feat. We started back in January, working on a couple projects at a time, and now we’re working almost every night until midnight to get them finished. We have 50 actors in this show, and some of them have multiple costumes, so I would say we have around 80 costumes and each has multiple parts. “
The Grassland ensemble has handmade hats with over 100 blades of grass individually glued onto the hat, along with handmade bodices and hand-tied rope skirts, Estenoz said, adding each rope skirt took approximately six hours to make.
Estenoz said that students will have their faces fully painted to reflect the Broadway character. Each face paint session takes about 20-30 minutes and makeup will be done by Estenoz and assistant director Ashley Baker.
Wilson Central High School rising senior Emma Groves designed and constructed the set for the show.
“Since I have started set design, I have had to work around space limits,” Groves said. “Capitol Theatre’s stage is much smaller than others I have worked on, but I was eager to face this new challenge. My main goal was to create a compact set piece that could transform throughout the show. I wanted the structure to be small enough to be functional but big enough to feel authentic.”