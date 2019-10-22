Plans are set for the Capitol Theatre’s 70th birthday celebration next month, with the goal of bringing the feel of the 1950s back to Lebanon’s Main Street.
“This is going to be an opportunity for people to have the chance to look back at 1949,” theater owner Bob Black said.
Black said there would be people dressed in 1950s outfits and some music from that decade. Tickets are $50 per person and $350 for a table of eight people. All proceeds will go toward New Leash on Life.
“This is really a chance for us to say ‘thank you’ for all of these years supporting us, and then remembering where this place came from,” he said.
The site of the Capitol Theatre has a history of entertainment, as White’s Opera House formerly operated on the site. The entertainment house, which opened in 1889, was located on the upper floor of the hotel that also stood on the site.
The Capitol Theatre opened in 1949 with the entrance resting between Sweet Shop and Ray’s Jewelry Store. John Hatcher was the manager.
The facility was heralded as one of the best in Middle Tennessee, and featured modern amenities, including seating, air and heating and private rooms.
Opening night guests saw “Adventure in Baltimore,” starring Shirley Temple and Ronald Reagan.
The 40 cents guests paid for evening shows got them access to what former Lebanon Mayor William Baird called a “beauty that adds greatly to the attractiveness of the business section,” according to archived news articles.
“I remember walking the sidewalk to watch shows on Saturday morning,” Lebanon historian Rick Bell said. “It was a place that almost every one visited at one point or another.”
The main lobby sat about 800 people, and the theatre also featured two party rooms and a cry room, where parents could take children to the show without disturbing others.
The theatre closed in 1981, and would become a bookstore, furniture store and eventually left vacant. There were plans in early 2000s to renovate the theatre, but those plans ultimately failed.
A great renovation
“I’m an Air Force brat. Whenever we traveled to a new station somewhere, I always gravitated toward the movie theater in the local town because it always gave you some place to go,” Black said. “That’s where I would spend my Saturdays to watch the serials, news reels and all of the great old stuff that was there.”
Black and his wife, Pam, came to Lebanon in 2001 and took a drive downtown where they spotted the desolate former theatre.
“I watched it for a period of time and never saw anything happening with it,” said Black, who said the property eventually went up for sale. “The first time I saw it was by looking in the front window where I saw all the stuff — the marquee signs and stuff in the front foyer. I closed that day and bought it. Then I walked in and looked around and was sort of gassed at what I had done.”
Black said he and others spent every Saturday making progress in renovating the property, which was boosted by public support.
“Every Saturday I was here someone would come into the door. They would tell me stories. These stories just made it more of a passion for me to do it,” he said.
He said people remembered where they were sitting for their first date, first kiss and when they saw certain movies.
“It made me understand how much this town loved this theatre. That sort of gave me the heart to get up and get it together,” he said.
Black said renovations took just less than 13 months to complete. The group was able to renovate certain parts of the theatre that were original to the building and bring certain original aspects to the renovated theatre.
“We did not have a lot of pictures. We had very, very few pictures. We had enough people tell us that things were the same way. One of the things that I’ve found fascinating is all the time it sat vacant, there was no broken glass,” Black said.
The Capitol Theatre is now able to hold banquets, weddings, concerts, old films and more.
“We try really hard to try and figure what we could do to never have to say ‘no’ to people who want to come here,” said Black, noting the theatre could fit 450 people in a theatrical setting and about 250 people for a dinner.
Like former Lebanon Mayor William Baird said of the original opening in 1949, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the re-opening of the theatre brought a breath of fresh air to the Lebanon Square.
“It brought some much-needed attention to the downtown area, and they have done a marvelous job of bringing life back into the theatre,” Ash said. “I remember walking to the theatre on Saturday mornings, so it was a big part of my childhood.”
Black said although he had no experience in the movie business, he hoped the renovation would bring life to the Lebanon Square.
“I started hearing that early on that it was starting to bring some life into the Square. I could not be more excited about that. If you look back and think about where we were when we opened up and how the Square, easily, there’s been 20-25 businesses open up in the area, and if we had anything to do with that, we’re excited,” he said.