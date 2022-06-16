Merrick Barry, a 2-year-old Lebanon resident, will be the featured guest at a carnival being held this month to help raise money to cover his medical expenses.
Merrick was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer that can occur in many areas of the body. He was diagnosed six weeks ago and has begun treatment at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.
The carnival is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Generations of Grace Church located at 1633 W. Main St. in Lebanon. There is no admission fee.
There will be food trucks, a silent auction, and lots of carnival games for the kids.
A GoFundMe account, shirts, yard signs and car decals showing support have been created. A Facebook page “Rawr Like Merrick” also helps to keep everyone up to date Merrick’s journey.
He has a tumor on his knee, a large tumor in his stomach and cancer in his bone marrow, making his case high-risk.
“Because he is high risk he will go through a very aggressive treatment,” said Merrick’s mother, Samantha Barry.
That treatment includes a stem cell rescue this month, five rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. A surgery is planned after the fourth round of chemo to remove most or all of the stomach tumor, Samantha said.
Merrick lives with his parents, Josh and Samantha, and two older sisters, Rhylee who is 9 and Payslee who is 7. He has four older half-siblings who live in different states.
“He loves dancing, cars, dinosaurs, being outside and going to McDonald’s,” Samantha said. “Merrick has always been such a special little boy. He has had to overcome so much in his short two years of life, but that has never slowed him down. He was the definition of ‘life of the party.’
“Our biggest struggle is that life doesn’t pause when your child is sick. The light company and the water company still expect payments. To keep your home, you still have to pay rent. You still have every single responsibility you had before, but your income and schedule does not look the same. Mentally you feel lost. How are you supposed to continue life normally when life as you knew it is gone? Being away from our girls for long periods of time is not normal. This whole situation has torn our family in just one short month.”
Barry requested support for all cancer patients.
“The thing we are asking for the most are prayers and support for our boy who is having to fight a battle he shouldn’t have to. Give blood at a local blood drive. Donate to any cancer foundation that helps with funding research and supporting families,” she said.
Merrick’s aunt Chelsey Correa has been one of the organizers of the carnival, along with another aunt, Tamara.
“She and I have done the organizing with assistance from some other family members and tons of donations from our amazing community,” Correa said. “Merrick is my nephew and I’m heartbroken he is having to fight such a hard battle at such a young age. I wish I could take it away from him, but we have to leave the healing to God. What I can do is make sure that my brother and sister-in-law can focus all their energy on their sweet boy and never worry about bills. All the work put into the carnival is so worth it knowing it means Josh and Sam get to be at Merrick’s side every day in the hospital.”