Approximately 700 people attended the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics night at Carroll-Oakland School hosted by the school’s teachers and staff.
Seventh grade science teacher Stephanie Porter talked about the activities and the importance of STEM in schools.
“This is our annual STEM event,” Porter said. “We call it XSTREAM. X because we have an “X-Games” factor in the gym. ‘S’ is Science, ‘T’ is technology, ‘R’ is reading, ‘E’ is engineering, ‘A’ is art and ‘M’ is math. We cover all subject areas that kids could possibly be interested in.”
She said that all of the sixth, seventh and eighth graders had to participate in the school’s science fair. The entries were showcased in the middle of two hallways.
“For some of these students, they would be the first ones in their family to go to college,” Porter said. “So, we try to include different college representatives to start to open the doors for some of our kids.”
Second grade teachers had stations set up with activities. Second-grade teacher Jennifer Jenkins said, “second grade has STEM stations, so they can do hands-on building. That’s important because it makes them think and use their mind. They’re designing things and using the engineering process we use in science class.”
Among the things at the event that students were able to take home were airplanes distributed by the second-grade teachers.
“We also have paperwork describing the different occupations and careers they could have,” Jenkins continued. “Like flying an airplane. They can actually modify the little airplanes to change the speed and the distance.”
She added that after the school’s STEM nights, the student’s curiosity “gets really vivid. They want to do hands on things in the classroom. They’re more interested in science after nights like tonight.”
Student Kate Read said, “(This night) is important because the young people can learn about science, and XSTREAM and that sort of thing. Because it will help build future opportunities, especially for the young people. This can help inspire jobs for them in STEM in the future.”
The theme for the night was “Star Wars,” and students dressed up as characters from the movies. Autumn Thomas dressed up as Rey; Hannah Ferrell, as Queen Amidala; Briley Kennedy as Yoda; and Brady Polster, as Darth Vader.
Wilson County Schools Board of Education chairman Larry Tomlinson stopped by the activities and posed with the Star Wars characters.
“I loved it,” Tomlinson said. “It was amazing what the imagination those kids have got and what they learned. All the things going on in the building are great. The imagination and ingenuity those kids have. I was very impressed with what I saw. Stephanie (Porter) does a really good job.”