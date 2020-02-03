A fourth grader at Carroll-Oakland in Lebanon is sharing her heart with other people. Carter Estep started a project called “Lost Coins” when she was 7 years old to help students in need.
With her great-grandmother Elaine Estep’s help in rolling coins they had found, Carter recently donated $250 to Carroll-Oakland students needing lunch money, which was later matched by two members of the community.
Carroll-Oakland Students Exploring and Expanding Knowledge instructor Stephanie Porter said that there was money left over and it was put into an account that “will help additional students in their time of need.”
She added that “Carter’s effort and kindness sparked somewhat of a movement in the Carroll-Oakland community, as members of our community stepped forward and matched Carter’s initial $250 gift to our Family Resource Center.
At the January Wilson County Schools board meeting, Carter made the comment to Porter that Carter’s “$250 had turned into $750” and she was very excited about that. Carter also said that she hopes “students in other schools do something similar to help people in need.”
Carter was honored by the school board during its January meeting.
“She has done something so extraordinary at her age, not only are we recognizing her, but we are going to uplift her because she is a model for others to emulate,” said WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright during her presentation of a certificate to Carter.
Elaine told the board that “I’m very proud of this young lady. I came home and told her a story that I had heard about a lady who had no money for her children. The mother collected coins off the street to give her children candy. When they had three coins apiece, they’d get a piece of candy. I told Carter that story to emphasize how blessed she is. She took that idea and ran with it.”
Last year, with the help of Carter’s church family at College Hills Church of Christ, she donated $3,700 to Wilson County families in need, Elaine said.
Carter said, “the money is used to pay for lunch for kids that aren’t able to get it,” adding that she decided to start collecting coins because, “I knew it was going to help kids in need.”
Debbie McChurch from the Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center said that Elaine “contacted the family resource center the day before Thanksgiving to see how Carter might be able to help in assisting others. She takes the money that she has found … goes to the bank and gives the money to people in need each year. We thank Carter for the kindness and generosity she has done with her donation to Carroll-Oakland this year.”
Porter said, “I think we could all learn something from the kindness and compassion Carter exudes. You don’t have to have any money to be kind, and even ‘lost coins’ can add up to help someone who needs a little help.”