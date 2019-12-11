On Black Friday, while hordes of folks were shopping for Christmas bargains, local cat crusaders Janine Bean Doyle and Stephanie Bost were hosting Black Cat Friday at Bost’s pad.
Smitten by kittens, they keep 22 cats between them in their homes. But that Friday and Saturday, their goal was to find caring families for abandoned kittens, five of them black.
Over the weekend, five fortunate felines were adopted including three of the ebony-colored creatures.
Doyle, aka “Beanie,” reported, “We had a beautiful mom and son from a trailer park rescue that went together, and our little Aldi. We called him Aldi because that’s where I was shopping when I got a call about him. Sometimes we name the kittens after where we find them.”
Doyle, who has received the nickname “Beanie the Cat Lady,” started Beanie’s Kitten Care on Oct. 30, 2016. Since then, she has rescued 300 feral cats and kittens in Wilson County. She found a kindred soul a year ago in Bost, an education assistant at Castle Heights Elementary School, who is now assistant director of the non-profit, which might be the only cat rescue in the county.
“I used to take anything but have narrowed the focus to feral kittens and sick or injured cats,” said Doyle. “First, we find foster places for kittens that are usually a month old. They go to homes for about two months. They are usually spayed or neutered at 3 months, and then we find them a forever home.”
Bost added, “We have each cat tested for feline AIDS and leukemia. When Janine adopts one out, it has been tested and had all the vaccines, rabies shots, been spayed or neutered and microchipped and is healthy and social. We only charge $75.”
Rescuing the cats
Doyle, who has lived in Lebanon 14 years, keeps 13 cats in her home. Three are personal pets: Rocky, Adrian and Little Fighter. Five are permanent fosters, and she is hoping to place five others.
About the permanent fosters, Doyle explained, “They are unadoptable for various reasons. They’re either sick or deformed or nobody wants them. I have a blind kitty, Chi-Chi, and one that is feral, Beasley. I love her but can’t touch her.”
Her initial rescue in Lebanon was a 3-week-old black kitten that was abandoned by its mother. She named him Ziggy and bottle-fed him for a week, nursing him back to health.
“That was what got me to thinking about the rescue. So now my friends call me Beanie the Cat Lady,” Doyle said.
Her next charge was a forsaken kitty she named Rosie.
“A mom (cat) will dump a sick cat. She knows it will make the other cats sick. I took Rosie in and bottle-fed her for two weeks. She is now with my friend Kay,” recalled Doyle, whose mentor operates Bradshaw Mountain Wildlife Association, a large animal sanctuary in Arizona.
“I asked her, ‘If I needed to open a kitten place, could I do it under your (501(3)c) umbrella?’ It kind of snowballed and here we are.”
Meanwhile, Bost, her partner in saving rejected and stranded kittens, shares her home with three pet cats and six fosters. The foster kitties are already placed.
“Sofie was my first foster. She was 4 months old when I got her. I called Beanie’s Kitten Care. Janine said she had one that was medically fragile. She had very little fur and was covered with fleas and had a prolapsed rectum from getting pregnant so young,” Bost said.
“I also have Max, a gray tabby I rescued near Walter J. Baird Middle School 10 years ago, and Roxie, a 2-year-old Siamese somebody found under their car during a rainstorm and brought to me and asked, ‘Can you help her?’ So, we helped her and kept her.”
After Bost realized what Doyle was up to, she came aboard and began promoting the kitten rescue on Facebook, where the Cat Lady had 300 followers. Bost began started posting a funny cat picture, a spotlight cat and a video every day.
“Those posts also ran on Main Hip: Lebanon and Hip Mt. Juliet. People really love sick kitten stories. The page jumped to 900 followers. I started promoting a gift basket, and it went to 1,000 overnight,” Bost reported of her efforts.
The duo seeks donations to pay the bills for cats that need prompt attention from a veterinarian. Their monthly donations average $350 but in November it topped out at $1,500. And last week, during the worldwide GivingTuesday campaign, they raised $2,270 through Facebook donations.
“We only ask for money when a cat needs serious medical attention. People make donations just for these kittens for their veterinary bills, medicines and supplies,” Doyle said.
Among the local vets who lend a helping hand is Perry Harmon at Tennessee Veterinary Care.
“Those two ladies have such great compassion for the little kittens that can’t fend for themselves or don’t have an owner that can care for them,” he said. “I do not know of an organization that does what they do in the county.
“They do a really good job. What impresses me the most is that if they’ve got one that needs some kind of medical care, they usually will be able to find the money to do it even though, when they adopt the kitten out, they won’t get their money back. They had one kitten that’s face had been chewed up by something. They put its picture a week later on their Facebook page, and a woman connected with them and said, ‘I saw the picture and decided I didn’t want that kitten but that kitten wants me.’ This sort of thing happens all the time due to their efforts.”
Beanie’s Black Cat Friday event took place at Bost’s house where she has converted a bedroom into a cat room.
“Our daughter, Lindsey, moved out in March. Then I got serious about fostering and made a room for the sick cats because you cannot have sick cats mixing with healthy,” she said. “I added a cat tree, cat pictures, cat decals on the walls, lots of beds and lots of toys and a supply cart.
“I have a medical table where Janine comes to give the vaccines, and I do their medicines. Sometimes they have to have IV fluids when they get dehydrated. I’ve learned how to do a subq (administering medicine under the skin), which means you put the needle in the back of their neck under the skin and inject whatever the IV fluid is to help them. I guess I’m a kitty nurse now.”
Beanie’s background
As for the scoop on “Beanie the Cat Lady,” Doyle was born in Easton, Penn., and moved to Florida at the age of 9 after her father took a job associated with IndyCar racing. She later got a job as a public relations assistant at Galles-Kraco Racing in Boca Raton, Fla. One day she gave the members of the heavy-metal band AC/DC a tour of the speedway and that led to a backstage visit to one of their concerts.
There she observed a woman working and thought to herself, “I can do that.” So at 21 she traveled to Europe on a major tour with the group. Over the next 27 years, she helped a variety of bands in areas ranging from wardrobe to dressing room coordinator to personal assistant and mingled with groups such as Aerosmith, Metallica and the Rolling Stones.
When it came time to settle down, she chose Tennessee.
“Lebanon had what I wanted. All I needed was a town square, a Walmart and a movie theater,” said Doyle, who works as a personal assistant and runs a concierge service, Consider It Done.
Her daughter, Katie, an eighth-grader at Winfree Bryant Middle School, pitches in with her Beanie Kitten Care obligations.
“She writes all the thank-you letters for me and does litterbox duty and helps me feed the cats too,” Doyle said.
Bost shares a final story, an example of how the kitty rescue places many felines with folks who never intended to take in a cat but were pricked in their hearts when they saw photos on the Facebook page and read the back story.
“In August I got Gemma, a sick, feral cat, someone found at the gym. A man who had lost his cat in May to feline diabetes came to our Facebook page and saw it and scrolled back three times. He had not planned on getting another cat. He posted that he was interested. He came to see her. He looked at Gemma and said, ‘I want that cat in my home.’ His other cat had been with him through his children moving out then, the divorce and through some really tough times. So, he changed Gemma’s name to Gracie because he said, ‘There by the grace of God I found that cat and I wasn’t looking for a cat.’ ”
Arriving late last week for a photoshoot, Doyle apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. I just got back from rescuing two more cats.”
So, what keeps Beanie the Cat Lady’s heart purring during her never-ending quest to save downtrodden kittens?
“I love them to bits and it just gives me joy. There is such a need for it,” she says. “I was gonna shut it down, but who else is gonna do it? They are my babies.”