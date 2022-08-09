True Rescue Executive Director Amy Simcik comforts Slater, a kitten rescued from flooding in Hazard, Ky., last week. The kitten is one of 44 animals Simcik and her staff brought back from the flood zone to the shelter in Mt. Juliet.
SUBMITTED
One of the more than 40 cats rescued from flooding in Hazard, Ky., last week by True Rescue of Mt. Juliet.
Three members of a Mt. Juliet cat rescue group traveled to Hazard, Ky., twice after historic flooding there recently and brought back more than 40 cats and a few dogs to their facility.
Executive Director Amy Simcik and staff members Sandy Moyer and Kristin Condit of Mt. Juliet-based True Rescue traveled four hours to the flood zone. Simcik said she’s been on many trips to rescue cats from a flood, but the Kentucky natural disaster was the worst she has seen.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said in a quiet voice as the three rescuers were traveling to Kentucky for the second time to a flooded animal shelter there. “Flood waters literally removed entire houses off their foundations. There was nowhere for houses to go except down the rivers and streams. I can’t even describe it in words and pictures don’t either.”
The three rescuers first traveled to Hazard on July 29. Their vehicles were loaded with cat food, bottled water and cleaning supplies. Their destination was the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter that Simcik said was overcrowded even before the flooding. The shelter serves four counties and although it did not flood, it did lose power during the storms.
Back in Mt. Juliet, dozens of True Rescue volunteers worked to make room for the cats from Kentucky. The facility on Lebanon Road already had 324 animals (mostly cats and kittens) but the volunteers set up a room for the new arrivals and worked to find emergency foster homes. Twenty of the Kentucky cats were placed in foster homes almost immediately and one was adopted last week.
“The support for the shelter for these rescues was amazing, especially while we were away,” she said. “Everyone really stepped up at the shelter.”
Their second trip late last week was to the same area; however, their focus was to help with ground searches and rescues. However, when they arrived it was determined they would stay at the shelter to help with cats and kittens that were being brought to the shelter.
“We’ve had to administer fluids to several and provide immediate parasite treatment, as well as antibiotics,” said Simcik.
Last weekend, Simcik and her field team were busy bottle-feeding puppies that came to the shelter.
They plan to go back again. Simcik said any animals rescued in flooded areas have a required “on-hold” status for 30 days so their owners have time to find them at the shelter. Simcik said many of the rescued cats will most likely not be reunited with their owners.
“We may bring back more soon,” she said.
The cats at True Rescue are getting loving care and medical support.