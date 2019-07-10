Colin Bird of Hampton, Iowa, uses a blower to dry one of his entries in the Junior National Gelbvieh Show this week at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. According to Ag Center Director Quintin Smith, it's the first time the facility has hosted the show. The Gelbvieh breed originated in Germany and is known for milk and meat production. Some 200 head of cattle will be shown during the week by exhibitors from the 20 states represented, according to Michael Butler, show chairman for Tennessee. Improvements at the center, such as the fan- equipped covered livestock barns, are what helped win the bid for the show over other states, Butler added. The show, for those age 8 to 21, will conclude on Friday, July 12.
