Luke Jones, 2, of Mt. Juliet, plays at Ava's Splash Pad at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet on Monday. Ava's Splash Pad and the new Cedars of Lebanon State Park Splash Pad both recently opened for the summer and will remain open until Labor Day.
Guests will get their first look at the new Cedars of Lebanon State Park splash pad this season as splash pads in Wilson County have opened for the summer.
The Cedars of Lebanon splash pad replaces the park's pool, which was a centerpiece of the 900-acre park since its opening in 1937. The original pool, which is now the site of the park’s butterfly garden, was filled and the most recent pool, which cost about $450,000, opened in 1971.
The 500,000-gallon pool attracted about 12,000 visitors a season.
Cedars of Lebanon and Tennessee State Park leaders decided against opening the pool during the 2019 season and beyond due to the cost of necessary repairs to the pool.
The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The water runs on a 15-minute cycle that is activated by stepping on one of two buttons located on the outer edge of the splash pad.
Ava's Splash Pad at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet opens for another season after the splash pad first opened in 2013. The splash pad is named in memory of Ava Bright, a 2-year-old who died in 2010 due to surgical complications.
The splash pad has play zones for toddlers and older children, as well as colorful features that represent Ava's favorite things.
Ava's Splash Pad is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
The facility is available for rentals on Friday and Saturday only from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information on Ava's Splash Pad, go to mjparksandrec.org, or call (615) 758-6522.