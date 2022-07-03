The gravesite of Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels in Mt. Juliet reportedly has been vandalized twice recently. A large dogwood sapling was taken from the site and a military ID was glued to the grave marker. Last Friday morning, six dogwood saplings remained there, as well as items such as flags, flowers rocks, and fiddle bows left by fans.
The Charlie Daniels Band team posted on social media last week the country music legend’s gravesite in Mt. Juliet had been vandalized twice, the most recent time during the last weekend in June.
The music icon, then 83, passed away two years ago. On June 27, a post from TeamCDB posted on Charlie Daniels Band Fans, Family and Friends! Facebook page said:
“Thanks to someone stealing a dogwood sapling & watering bag this weekend (seriously!) & someone gluing a spouse's military ID on the marble of Charlie's marker a few months ago, MJPD will be increasing patrols near his grave & video surveillance will soon be installed” - TeamCDB
It was also posted on the group’s Instagram with more than 4,000 likes the same day. Most fans expressed outrage or disappointment at the vandalism.
Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler said officers will increase monitoring of the gravesite and cemetery.
“With the request to provide extra patrol from the (cemetery) ownership, we will provide extra patrol that is consistent with all extra patrol requests we receive,” he said. “We (MJPD) are not installing video surveillance.”
Late last Friday morning, the cemetery was quiet with just a few visitors. Five American flags marked spots around Daniel’s large, horizontal gravestone etched with his reported favorite Bible verse, Psalm 91:1-8 and his large signature. A wreath stands over the site with many bunches of flowers, a cardinal flag and other items.
Fans have left many coins on the site, as well as rocks, angels, small stitched flags and other small items. The glued military badge seemed to have been removed. However, there were six small dogwood trees placed around the plot placed in heavy water bags, with the seventh apparently stolen over the recent weekend.
Daniels is known for his superb fiddle playing. He was a singer, musician and songwriter and best known for his No. 1 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”. Charlie Daniels Park near the cemetery is named after him.