Second of four parts
There were approximately 100 parts in every single one of the millions of alarm clocks made by Lebanon’s Lux Clock factory in its heyday.
When asked if he could put a clock together if given all the pieces, longtime plant foreman Charlie Morris answered enthusiastically, “Absolutely! I had 150 people (working for him) most of the time. I had to learn every one of their jobs. I had to know to teach them all to run ’em and run it right.
“Our setup was for 4,000 spring-wound alarm clocks a day. They made 4,000 of these a day from 1954 ’til 1978, which amounted to a million alarm clocks a year. They also made another 2,500 a day of brass-, copper- and nickel-plated alarm clocks, many of them two-bell alarm clocks,” said Morris, 88, who was on the Lux Clock Manufacturing/Robertshaw Controls Company payroll from the fall of 1955 until Dec. 31, 1989, when the Lebanon factory closed.
Morris represents one of the multitudes of employees who dutifully served for 20, 30 or more years at the Lebanon plant. Lux Clock was established in Waterbury, Conn., in 1914 by German immigrant Paul Lux, his wife and their sons, Fred and Herman.
Over most of the 20th century, Lux not only produced alarm clocks but also novelty clocks, automobile clocks, parking meter movements, automatic timing devices used in appliances (such as washers, dryers, broilers, electric ranges and toasters, chart drives for recording instruments) and the ubiquitous Minute Minder.
In June 1953, Lux Clock Manufacturing President Fred Lux decided the time was right to open a branch factory in Lebanon. While the official opening day of the $250,000 state-of-the-art factory on West Main Street was celebrated April 6, 1954, the first clock rolled off the line three months earlier. By September 1955, employees were kicking up their heels over the Lux Apollo model which represented the 25-millionth alarm made by Lux and the two-millionth clock made in Lebanon.
In May 1961, the Lebanon factory was sold to Robertshaw-Fulton Controls Company, which had headquarters in Richmond, Va. The new owners renamed the Lebanon plant as Robertshaw Lux Time Division, but most Lebanonites continued to refer to it as Lux Clock.
A business background
The backbone of the factory was built on the backs of workers from Lebanon and the surrounding communities such as Watertown, Statesville and Gordonsville and people like Charlie Morris and his late brother, John.
Born in the early years of the Great Depression to sharecroppers in Buckeye Corner on the eastern edge of Wilson County, Morris attended his first two years of school at Watertown and split the next four years between Watertown and Commerce elementary schools. Like most sons of sharecroppers, he had to help with the crops. After a few days in seventh grade, he dropped out of school and went full time into farm work.
From there Morris toiled at a variety of tasks. He hauled milk from dairy farms to the Carnation plant in Watertown. He busted rock with a jackhammer and shot dynamite and drilled for the Wilson County Road Department. By the age of 17, he was making socks for 35 cents an hour at Moore’s Mill in Watertown. Then he went back to farming on a plot of land in Auburntown where he and his brother-in-law, and later, his parents, grew tobacco and corn and milked cows.
The military called in 1953, and after a ceasefire halted the Korean War, he spent time with the 5th Air Force in the 822nd Engineering and Aviation Battalion helping build and maintain a jet-fighter airstrip at K2 Air Force Base in Daegu, South Korea.
“I came back to the States in the fall of 1954 and wanted to go to work at Lebanon Woolen Mills. My uncle and aunt had worked there many years, and they said they could get me on, but nobody in Lebanon was hiring,” recalled Morris, who figured he would return to farm work. “I went down to sign up for unemployment in Lebanon where Mr. Key was the head man. His secretary told me I would have to sign up twice before I could get unemployment.
“I went back a second time, and she told me, ‘Mr. Key wants to see you.’ He asked me a few questions. Then he picked up the phone and dialed, and I heard him say, ‘Hey, Joe. I think I got your man. I’m sending him down.’ And he wrote a little note for me to give to Mr. Joe.”
Mr. Joe would be Joe Gwynne Atkinson, the first employee in Lebanon hired by the Lux. He became the Lux Clock plant manager and personnel superintendent. And Mr. Joe gave Morris a job that tick-tocked along for 35 years.
“I’m a man 88 years old and have never drawn any unemployment in my life,” said Morris, whose began his career at Lux Clock on Sept. 6, 1955, working under foreman Raymond Word in Department 51, sub assembly, where parts for clocks and timers were made.
“The parts were pieces like the front and back frames, berge levers, main springs and alarm springs. My first job was service boy. I was the floor server to all the operators working the machines, and I had to bring parts to their works stations. There were maybe 140-150 workers at this time. I made 75 cents an hour.
“Not much later, maybe a year, I became a tool setter. Tool setters set up the equipment so that the workers can use the various machines such as rivet machines, drill presses, foot-presser machines and stamp machines that put on the date. A lot of stuff had to be within one-thousandth of an inch (in accuracy). We had to use a micrometer on nearly everything.”
Then one day Morris’ boss told him that Mr. Joe wanted to see them both in his office.
“I had no idea why. Mr. Joe was calm and cool all the time,” recalled Morris. “He said, ‘Raymond is going to be leaving to go work somewhere else. We want you to take his place. He recommended you.’ I said, ‘Oh, no.’ He said, ‘We think you can do it.’ He kept on. ‘Well, will you try it?’ I told him, ‘Yes, sir, I’ll try it.’ About 35 years later I was still trying it.”
“My department kept growing and growing, and, whenever a new product came down from Waterbury, they said, ‘What do you think we should do?’ They said, ‘Put it under Charlie Morris.’ Eventually we had six separate departments with a supervisor running each one.”
Clock factory closes
Production at Lux flourished through the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, and Lux opened a branch plant in Carthage beside the Cumberland River in 1975.
“The big plastic wall clocks all went to Carthage first,” said Morris. “That gave us more room. We had a little over 700 employees in the mid-1970s. We made alarm clocks, wall clocks and Minute Minders. All stayed steady and the workers were very happy.”
Morris credits the amiable atmosphere at Lux to plant manager Atkinson, whom everyone called “Mr. Joe,” and to personnel manager Ernest Weatherly, who was known as “Ern.” “If anyone had a death in their family, Joe and Ernest went to their funerals,” he said.
(Note: Lux Lebanon factory workers voted to join the United Automobile Workers Union in late 1979.)
“Business slowed down a little in the early ‘80s. Things fluctuated over the years. There was kind of a boom and then we’d have an economic slowdown and have layoffs. There was a gradual layoff and moving products to the Cookeville plant at the Burgess Falls Exit, where they had already been making Oster Toasters. All that lasted two, three or four more years,” said Morris.
“The Lebanon plant officially closed Dec. 31, 1989. That was the day I was laid off. The new owners sold the 18-acre property that ran from the (present-day) Burger King on West Main to Wright Printing. All the equipment was scrapped before Tim Thorne demolished the building.
“My brother, John, worked for Lux from 1959 to 1998 as a general foreman and last worked out of a plant in Mexico. He was laid off when they laid off everyone at the Carthage factory,” Morris said.
On the other hand, the clock man has been a woodcutter since his youth.
“I cut my first two ricks of wood in August of 1945 and got $2 a rick. I been cutting 76 years,” said Morris, who was married for more than 55 years to Annie Lou Fletcher, who passed away in 2010. They lived in Lebanon for 15 years before building a home in Commerce in 1970.
“Lux has been closed now for 31 years, and whenever I meet old employees at least eight out of 10 will say, ‘We were just like family.’ All these wonderful people were part of my family. I seldom see a lady who worked there that I don’t get a hug from every time I see them. I’d still be there if they’d stayed in Lebanon,” reminisced Morris over the thousands of hours he spent making time, money and a wonderful life at Lux.