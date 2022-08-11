I haven’t taken it off since it arrived because it was hers.

As a young girl, I met another girl at church who would become my lifeline exactly when I needed it. Life at home wasn’t exactly awesome and our family was a bit more dysfunctional than most. So, when I connected with Lisa Chassevent and began to spend time at her sprawling home in the countryside of north Georgia, I discovered an oasis.

Tags

Recommended for you