I haven’t taken it off since it arrived because it was hers.
As a young girl, I met another girl at church who would become my lifeline exactly when I needed it. Life at home wasn’t exactly awesome and our family was a bit more dysfunctional than most. So, when I connected with Lisa Chassevent and began to spend time at her sprawling home in the countryside of north Georgia, I discovered an oasis.
Her family was rooted in church like ours, but somehow the calm I experienced in their home drew me in like no sermon ever had. Their prayers spoken around the dinner table seemed rooted in quiet gratitude instead of springing from a rule that must be followed, and they treated each other with gentleness and affection. Some of our best fun was leaping from haylofts into great bales below or playing with kittens that sprouted from the rafters like fleas.
Lisa’s mom, Ruth, was aptly named. She was one of the most beautiful women I’d ever seen, and she had a way of welcoming you as though her home wasn’t quite complete without you there. Each time I’d visit, she’d begin to peel fresh fruit, easing the apple skins onto a plate as she prepared fruit salad, which she knew was my absolute favorite. I gushed each time she’d begin. What sent her creation over the top were plump figs plucked from her own tree just outside their porch. The sweet textures made her fruit salad more memorable than any I’ve had since.
I still remember how brightly she beamed each time I eagerly downed it with delight.
One afternoon, Lisa and I were playing, and her mom decided that we could dig deep into an old trunk and unearth her wedding gown from long ago. We strutted as it draped off our tiny bodies and she laughed at our antics with tears in her eyes. Few of us keep our youthful figures as we age, and she was wistful since the gown no longer fit her.
Now that I’m older than she was then, I completely understand that sense of loss.
The years heaped up, but as I grew older, I still kept in touch with the elder Chassevents and would occasionally call to reconnect. I’m sad that those calls eventually lapsed as I moved around the country, living my own life and growing older.
Last year, it occurred to me to look on Facebook to find my friends from so long ago. I was eager to see Mrs. Chassevent’s bright smile. Instead, I discovered that she had passed away just the year before. My heart broke at the news. She was just one of those women during my lifetime who was always there for me just when I needed a dose of positivity.
Lora, Lisa’s younger sister, reached out to me a few months ago and said she had a piece of jewelry that had belonged to her mom that she’d like to pass along to me. A dangling four-leaf clover with four green stones, the necklace is now precious to me.
If you meet me, you’ll likely see it. I was lucky to know her, and now wear her bright smile and sweet memories everywhere I go.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached atcheryl@almostfirewood.com. Who impacted you as a child? Cheryl would love to hear all about it.