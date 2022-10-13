I’m sitting on my front porch enjoying the cool fall morning, eying the first bits of color creeping through the trees. It’s bittersweet, because I love summer and its boisterous fun. When I think of the hot stretches on the calendar, I envision swimming holes, kayaking and barbecues.
Who doesn’t love the shift, though, into cooler days and nature’s warm color palette? It feels gentler, more leisurely, even amidst the heady return of football games and chili cookoffs. (I’m determined to win my neighbor’s obnoxious toilet trophy in a few weeks!)
It’s not just the weather, though, that’s got me thinking as I watch the changes in the air. My mom just turned 87, my father-in-law 85 and my mom-in-law is in her 70s. Discussions are starting to include “We won’t be here forever, you know” and them passing down treasured possessions.
It makes my heart clench a bit. I can’t imagine a world without them.
I’m a latecomer to my husband’s family and have had previous lives, like a cat, I suppose. I’ve crashed and burned a few times, weathering the end of relationships with grief and heartache, but have kept moving forward somehow. I’m glad I’ve had enough chances to wind up where I am. I love this family and feel deeply loved in return.
We’re enjoying the autumn of our parents’ lives, savoring the heady color of experiences together, abundant laughs and hugs. Their influence on us is unforgettable and we’re grateful.
There’s something we want them to know, too, and so this is something I’ll address to them directly:
“Our home is your home—mi casa su casa. That’s not a casual saying; it’s a sincere invitation and one we feel in our core. You helped shape our core, y’know. In so many ways you’ve shown us that we belong, that we’re loved and that your world is immeasurably enriched when we’re all together.
Perhaps best of all, you like us.
Well, back atcha.
Should there ever be a time when you wonder where and how you’d like to live should your health begin to fail or spirits flag, just remember that home is where your heart is. That’s no burden; it’s a privilege and one called family.
Not everyone gets that option. Families are pieced together with the patchwork of a worn quilt, complexities knit into the fabric of memories. Few relationships are seamlessly joyful and some families never manage to mend the rips and holes. Those who figure out a way to be together in the end are lucky.
I do feel lucky.
I also have the best bedroom in the house with your names on it. You may only be able to picture the crazy shift that would have to occur in everyone’s lives to include new housemates if change is ever near; that’s understandable. I can feel your need for privacy and independence, because you savor yours as I do mine.
We hope you can also imagine the peaceful pleasure of daily chats during cool mornings on the front porch and care from those who love you.
It is love, after all, that never grows old.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Her email welcomes you, too.